Logo of MITRE. In a white paper, MITRE raised the potential use of prepackaged regulatory waivers
MITRE published its white paper on prepackaged regulatory waivers that federal, state and local organizations can utilize to accelerate response to and recovery from natural or manmade disasters affecting critical infrastructures
"Mitre Corporation logo' by the The MITRE Corporation, http://www.mitre.org, Licensed under Public Domain
/

MITRE Proposes Regulatory Waiver System to Speed US Disaster Response

3 mins read

MITRE has proposed the establishment of predefined federal, state and local emergency regulatory waivers to expedite emergency response and recovery for U.S. critical infrastructure.

The nonprofit organization published a white paper titled Expediting Emergency Response with Predefined Regulatory Waivers to identify existing rules and regulations that may hamper recovery efforts following natural or manmade disasters and provide steps the government can take to develop prepackaged waiver and streamline regulatory relief.

The paper, the second in MITRE’s series on critical infrastructure readiness to conflict scenarios, is a result of a December tabletop exercise, which simulated a multiregion, multisector cyber attack on U.S. critical infrastructure.

MITRE Proposes Regulatory Waiver System to Speed US Disaster Response

Leaders from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security will be present to discuss threats to U.S. homeland security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The event will feature a keynote address from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and panels tackling the impact of mega-events, artificial intelligence use in homeland security and supply chain resilience, and more. Secure your ticket to the event here.

How Existing Regulations Create Challenges in Disaster Response

During the exercise, state, local, and industry participants pointed out that government processes that typically ensure safety, accountability and oversight can become barriers in times of crisis.

For instance, participants from several cities reported that current regulations prevented them from seeking mutual aid to restore their natural gas distribution network under one of the exercise’s disruption scenarios.

Regulatory impediments not only slowed down recovery, but also led to increased adverse effects on the population’s health and safety.

MITRE also pointed out that, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, temporary regulatory, ordinance and
policy waivers are “the most effective means of restoring critical private-sector capacity.” 

What MITRE Recommends

MITRE proposes a tiered waiver system based on urgency:

  • Tier 1 for Immediate Lifesaving Waivers, which will prioritize the movement of and access to goods during the first 24 to 72 hours after a disaster 
  • Tier 2 for Stabilization Waivers will restore critical services 
  • Tiers 3/4 for Extended Outage/Recovery Waivers are for prolonged disruptions and address 
    long-term recovery

The paper also provides next steps of action for government, including engaging agencies and industry stakeholders to define a national waiver action plan, expanding reviews of statutory authorities across agencies and developing a decision-support tool to streamline waiver activation.

Related Articles

Kirsten Davies. The cybersecurity leader’s nomination for the DOD CIO role has advanced in the Senate.
Kirsten Davies’ Nomination for DOD CIO Advances in Senate

The Senate Armed Services Committee has advanced the nomination of Kirsten Davies, a cybersecurity and technology leader, to serve as the Department of Defense’s chief information officer. According to a congressional notice, the Senate panel on Thursday placed her nomination on the Senate executive calendar for consideration by the upper chamber. President Trump nominated Davies for the position in May. Katie Arrington, former South Carolina state lawmaker and a previous Wash100 awardee, currently performs the duties of the DOD CIO. Who Is Kirsten Davies? According to her LinkedIn profile, Davies served as chief information security officer, or CISO, at Unilever.

Daniel Driscoll. The Army secretary announces a “Silicon Valley” approach to accelerate weapons delivery to soldiers.
Daniel Driscoll Pushes ‘Silicon Valley’ Approach to Army Acquisition

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said the military branch plans to adopt a “Silicon Valley” model to speed up the delivery of new weapons systems and technologies to soldiers as part of an upcoming “organizational acquisition reform,” Breaking Defense reported Monday. “After seeing the power of combining venture capital money and mentorship with startup culture, I can say unequivocally that the Silicon Valley approach is absolutely ideal for the Army,” Driscoll said in his prepared remarks at the AUSA 2025 conference Monday. “It will identify promising startups, quickly fund them and get minimally viable products to soldiers in weeks,” he added.

ARPA-H logo. ARPA-H is soliciting proposals to advance scalable health innovations and build more resilient health systems.
ARPA-H Seeks High-Impact Health Innovations Under 2 Market Opportunities

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is soliciting proposals for two major contracting opportunities aimed at advancing scalable health innovations and building more resilient health systems. Through its Scalable Solutions Office and Resilient Systems Office market opportunities, the agency is inviting submissions to tackle pressing health challenges with novel approaches. As ARPA-H advances its mission to drive scalable innovation and build resilient health systems, Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit will convene federal leaders, industry experts and innovators on Dec. 4 to examine how emerging technologies and strategic partnerships are shaping the future of U.S. healthcare. Register now to