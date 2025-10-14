Yemi Oshinnaiye, Mike Derrios Depart Federal Roles

Yemi Oshinnaiye and Mike Derrios. The TSA CIO and the State Department’s senior procurement executive are stepping down.
TSA CIO Yemi Oshinnaiye and Mike Derrios, senior procurement executive at the State Department, are stepping down from their roles.
Federal News Network reported Friday that Yemi Oshinnaiye, chief information officer at the Transportation Security Administration, and Mike Derrios, senior procurement executive at the State Department, are stepping down from their roles.

TSA’s Yemi Oshinnaiye Heading to Industry 

According to sources, Oshinnaiye is leaving his role at TSA to join tech services company Capgemini as chief technology officer.

In 2012, he joined federal service as an IT specialist for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

In 2022, Oshinnaiye assumed the CIO position at TSA, where he led IT modernization efforts, including improving customer service, integrating artificial intelligence and advancing data mesh development to facilitate data-sharing.

His industry career included time at Electronic Data Systems and Dev Technology.

State Department’s Mike Derrios Retiring

Mike Derrios, the State Department’s senior procurement executive since 2020, will retire on Friday, Oct. 17, after more than three decades of federal service.

In his current position, he oversees a procurement portfolio valued at approximately $12 billion annually and manages a global workforce of more than 1,500 acquisition professionals.

Under his leadership, the State Department increased the use of category management and data analytics to improve visibility into procurement efforts.

The former U.S. Air Force contracting officer previously worked at CACI, TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard.

