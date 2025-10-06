The Department of Energy has canceled funding for 223 projects, which led to approximately $7.56 billion in savings. The agency said Thursday that the budget cuts affect projects that did not directly advance the nation’s energy priorities or were deemed not economically viable following a thorough, individualized financial review.

DOE Evaluates Financial Awards

In May 2025, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a memorandum directing a review of financial awards to identify waste and ensure that projects are in line with President Donald Trump’s pledge to provide affordable, reliable and secure energy for all Americans.

DOE evaluated funding issued by its offices for Clean Energy Demonstrations, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Grid Deployment, Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, Fossil Energy, and by the Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy.

Of all financial awards terminated, 26 percent were issued between Election Day and Inauguration Day under President Joe Biden.

“On day one, the Energy Department began the critical task of reviewing billions of dollars in financial awards, many rushed through in the final months of the Biden administration with inadequate documentation by any reasonable business standard,” Wright stated. “President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America’s supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy. Today’s cancellations deliver on that commitment.”

Awardees have 30 days to appeal the funding termination.