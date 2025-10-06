Chris Wright, secretary of the Department of Energy. Wright announced the cancellation of funding awards for several projects
Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the decision to cancel funding awards to 223 projects is in line with the president's promise to protect taxpayer dollars.
Chris Wright/Department of Energy
//

Energy Department Funding Review Leads to $7.56B in Canceled Projects

1 min read

The Department of Energy has canceled funding for 223 projects, which led to approximately $7.56 billion in savings. The agency said Thursday that the budget cuts affect projects that did not directly advance the nation’s energy priorities or were deemed not economically viable following a thorough, individualized financial review.

DOE Evaluates Financial Awards

In May 2025, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a memorandum directing a review of financial awards to identify waste and ensure that projects are in line with President Donald Trump’s pledge to provide affordable, reliable and secure energy for all Americans.

DOE evaluated funding issued by its offices for Clean Energy Demonstrations, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Grid Deployment, Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, Fossil Energy, and by the Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy.

Of all financial awards terminated, 26 percent were issued between Election Day and Inauguration Day under President Joe Biden.

“On day one, the Energy Department began the critical task of reviewing billions of dollars in financial awards, many rushed through in the final months of the Biden administration with inadequate documentation by any reasonable business standard,” Wright stated. “President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America’s supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy. Today’s cancellations deliver on that commitment.”

Awardees have 30 days to appeal the funding termination.

Related Articles

Mark Ditlevson, acting ASW-HDHA. Ditlevson was nominated to replace Melissa Griffin Dalton
Trump Nominates Mark Ditlevson as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense, Hemispheric Affairs

President Donald Trump has nominated Mark Ditlevson as the next assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. According to Congress records, the nomination was received by the Senate on Oct. 2 and has since been referred to the Committee on Armed Services. If confirmed, Ditlevson will succeed Melissa Griffin Dalton, who served in the position under President Joe Biden.  Learn more about the global threats the U.S. is currently facing and key developments in homeland security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The in-person event will feature panel discussions between government

U.S. Army logo. The Department of the Army formed the Army Transformation and Training Command through a AFC-TRADOC merger.
Army Futures Command, TRADOC Merge to Form T2COM

The Department of the Army has combined U.S. Army Futures Command and Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC, to form Army Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM. Army Transformation & Training Command’s Mission & Functions According to a notice published Thursday on the Army Publishing Directorate’s website, the military branch expects T2COM to enable the synchronization and integration of force development, force generation and force design responsibilities under a singular Army command. T2COM will be responsible for synchronizing recruitment efforts. The command will educate, train and strengthen the profession of arms and advance Army modernization initiatives. It will also

White House logo. New report details the potential enormous economic impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, if it continues.
White House CEA Issues Report on Government Shutdown’s Economic Impacts

The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers has released a report warning that the U.S. could lose as much as $15 billion in gross domestic product for each week the government is shut down. A monthlong government shutdown could result in 43,000 additional unemployed individuals in the U.S., according to the CEA analysis published Wednesday. Government Shutdown’s Disruption to Federal Workforce The report noted that more than 1.9 million federal civilian employees could be subject to furloughs or required to continue working without pay during a government shutdown. According to the analysis, federal contractors are not eligible for backpay once