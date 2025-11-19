DOE’s Fermilab, Qblox to Produce Quantum Control Platform

The Department of Energy has launched a new partnership bringing together its Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Qblox to manufacture and distribute a Fermilab-built control platform for American quantum research.

The collaboration aims to transition the Quantum Instrumentation Control Kit, or QICK, from a laboratory-built tool into a domestically produced technology positioned for broader use across the U.S. quantum research ecosystem, DOE said Tuesday.

Launched through a letter of intent, the partnership is expected to advance to a cooperative research and development agreement and a full licensing structure in the coming weeks. DOE described the arrangement as a model for future public-private efforts aimed at building out the U.S. quantum supply chain.

What Is QICK’s Role in the Quantum Ecosystem?

QICK is an open-source platform designed to coordinate quantum readouts and control functions for synchronizing quantum processors and sensors, a capability that could enable enhancements to U.S. computing, sensing and networking capabilities.

“By supporting the transition of QICK from research to production, we are laying the groundwork for scalable, interoperable quantum systems that serve national and scientific priorities,” said Dario Gil, DOE under secretary for science.

How Will Qblox Contribute?

Qblox will assume responsibility for U.S.-based manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations. The company specializes in readout and control electronics that bridge classical and quantum systems.

“This collaboration underscores Qblox’s commitment to open-source developments and advancing the U.S. quantum ecosystem through workforce development and innovation,” said Qblox founder and CEO Niels Bultink. “Qblox is proud to facilitate this Made-in-the-USA platform to strengthen America’s quantum infrastructure, cultivate a highly skilled talent pool, and cement the nation’s position as a global leader in quantum technology.”

DOE’s Office of Technology Commercialization facilitates the QICK manufacturing and distribution initiative.