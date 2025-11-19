DOE logo. Fermilab and Qblox have formed a partnership to produce a quantum control platform.
DOE's Fermilab and Qblox have formed a partnership to produce a quantum control platform.
"Seal of the United States Department of Energy (shaded)", by the U.S. Government, Licensed under Public Domain
//

DOE’s Fermilab, Qblox to Produce Quantum Control Platform

2 mins read

The Department of Energy has launched a new partnership bringing together its Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Qblox to manufacture and distribute a Fermilab-built control platform for American quantum research

The collaboration aims to transition the Quantum Instrumentation Control Kit, or QICK, from a laboratory-built tool into a domestically produced technology positioned for broader use across the U.S. quantum research ecosystem, DOE said Tuesday.

DOE's Fermilab, Qblox to Produce Quantum Control Platform

Efforts to expand America’s quantum manufacturing base reflect a broader push to accelerate next-generation defense innovation. The 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 will bring together the leaders driving that transformation, offering insight into the technologies and partnerships shaping tomorrow’s operational edge. Reserve your seat now.

Launched through a letter of intent, the partnership is expected to advance to a cooperative research and development agreement and a full licensing structure in the coming weeks. DOE described the arrangement as a model for future public-private efforts aimed at building out the U.S. quantum supply chain.

What Is QICK’s Role in the Quantum Ecosystem?

QICK is an open-source platform designed to coordinate quantum readouts and control functions for synchronizing quantum processors and sensors, a capability that could enable enhancements to U.S. computing, sensing and networking capabilities.

“By supporting the transition of QICK from research to production, we are laying the groundwork for scalable, interoperable quantum systems that serve national and scientific priorities,” said Dario Gil, DOE under secretary for science.

How Will Qblox Contribute?

Qblox will assume responsibility for U.S.-based manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations. The company specializes in readout and control electronics that bridge classical and quantum systems.

“This collaboration underscores Qblox’s commitment to open-source developments and advancing the U.S. quantum ecosystem through workforce development and innovation,” said Qblox founder and CEO Niels Bultink. “Qblox is proud to facilitate this Made-in-the-USA platform to strengthen America’s quantum infrastructure, cultivate a highly skilled talent pool, and cement the nation’s position as a global leader in quantum technology.”

DOE’s Office of Technology Commercialization facilitates the QICK manufacturing and distribution initiative.

Related Articles

Eric Moore. As acting dir of Army Research Lab, Moore will oversee work in quantum computing, materials and biotechnology
Eric Moore Named Army Research Lab’s Acting Director

The U.S. Army has appointed Eric Moore, a 40-year veteran of military and federal service, as acting director of the Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, or ARL. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 and hear top officials discuss the service’s modernization and strategic priorities. Secure your spot today! In this capacity, Moore oversees the service’s technical experts across quantum computing, biotechnology, energy sciences, materials, human performance and other scientific areas, the Army said Tuesday. Who Is Eric Moore? Moore previously served as deputy to the commanding general at DEVCOM headquarters, directing

NIWC Pacific logo. Scientists at NIWC Pacific are advancing research on quantum-enhanced fiber optic gyroscopes.
NIWC Pacific Leads Research on Quantum-Enhanced Fiber Optic Gyroscopes

Scientists at the Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific in San Diego are advancing research on quantum-enhanced fiber optic gyroscopes, or FOGs, to improve precision navigation for the U.S. Navy, DVIDS reported Monday. NIWC Pacific’s advancements in quantum-enhanced FOGs highlight the growing role of quantum technologies in defense. To dive deeper into these innovations, a panel discussion titled “Securing the Quantum Edge” will take place at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Sign up today to join the conversation and learn how quantum technologies are shaping the future of defense.  The research team is

David Koch, R&D director at DLA. Koch discussed DLA's Tech Accelerator Team in a new interview
DLA Expanding Tech Industry Engagement Through Accelerator Team

The Defense Logistics Agency is advancing efforts to attract emerging companies and streamline internal practices through its Tech Accelerator Team, Federal News Network reported Tuesday. A panel discussion full of subject matter experts at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit will tackle the critical subject of bridging the technology valley of death. Register now for this essential Jan. 29 GovCon networking event! How Is DLA Engaging New Commercial Partners? In an interview, David Koch, the director of research and development at DLA, said the Tech Accelerator Team was established to identify commercial technologies from non-traditional companies to address agency