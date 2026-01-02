The Genesis Mission is a national initiative that aligns with America’s AI Action Plan and is spearheaded by the Department of Energy, with coordination across the federal government.

What Is the DOE’s Genesis Mission For?

The program’s objective is to advance scientific discovery, engineering and innovation through the use of artificial intelligence and advanced computing . As a coordinated national effort, the Genesis Mission strengthens research and development to support the nation’s technological capability, global competitiveness, energy security and national defense.

Who Are the DOE’s Partners for Genesis?

The initiative unites the Energy Department’s 17 national laboratories, along with partners in industry and academia, to create a secure, integrated scientific discovery platform that connects leading supercomputers, data resources, advanced AI and quantum systems, and scientific instruments to address priority national science and technology challenges. The effort draws on expertise across the federal government, including approximately 40,000 DOE scientists, engineers, technical staff and specialists from the private sector.

PNNL, NNSA & ORNL

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is a key partner in the DOE’s Genesis Mission. PNNL is developing AI-driven capabilities for autonomous discovery in chemistry, materials and biology, faster environmental permitting and secure energy grids . The National Nuclear Security Administration will focus on classified AI development, data management and advanced model capabilities , while the Oak Ridge National Laboratory is advancing the Genesis Mission with two new computing systems, Discovery and Lux, which accelerate AI-driven research and support the development of the American Science Cloud .

Berkeley Lab

With its history of advancing computational science, mathematics, and data analysis, laying the foundations for modern artificial intelligence and machine learning, Berkeley Lab plays a key role in the Genesis Mission, leading projects such as Multi-Office particle Accelerator Team, or MOAT, Synergistic Neutron and Photon Autonomous Science – Imaging, or SYNAPS-I, and Orchestrated Platform for Autonomous Laboratories to Accelerate AI-Driven BioDesign or OPAL .

An initial 24 organizations signed collaboration agreements with the department, establishing public-private partnerships aimed at developing scalable AI capabilities and shared infrastructure for R&D. Among the private sector partners are Anthropic, Oracle and NVIDIA.

Anthropic

DOE’s multi-year partnership with Anthropic focuses on areas including energy systems, biological and life sciences, and research productivity , with the potential to support work across the national laboratories. As part of the collaboration, Anthropic provides AI tools and technical expertise to help researchers connect models with scientific data, instruments, and workflows, building on prior collaborations with DOE to advance AI-enabled scientific research.

Oracle

Oracle and the DOE entered into a non-binding agreement to accelerate current and future AI and advanced computing initiatives, including the Genesis Mission. The collaboration supports the development of domestic computing and data capabilities, responsible AI practices, and an integrated platform that connects advanced computing systems, experimental facilities and datasets across research domains.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is also participating as a private-sector partner in the Genesis Mission through a memorandum of understanding with the department. The partnership builds on existing efforts in areas such as open AI science models, AI-driven manufacturing and supply chain processes, nuclear energy, quantum computing, robotics, and materials and biological sciences .