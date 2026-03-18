DOE Under Secretary Darío Gil. The Department of Energy has issued a request for applications under the Genesis Mission.
The Department of Energy has issued a request for application under the Genesis Mission, for the use of artificial intelligence to address national science and technology challenges.
Photo: Department of Energy
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DOE Launches $293M Genesis Mission Funding Call for AI-Driven National Challenges

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The Department of Energy has issued a $293 million request for application, or RFA, under the Genesis Mission, inviting interdisciplinary teams to apply artificial intelligence to a range of national science and technology challenges.

What Areas Are Covered by the Genesis Mission Funding Opportunity?

The Energy Department said Tuesday the RFA, titled “The Genesis Mission: Transforming Science and Energy with AI,” calls for proposals addressing 26 challenge areas, covering advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear energy and quantum information science.

GovCon opportunities at the Department of Energy will be a central focus at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on October 29. Don’t miss this essential thought leadership hub for federal civilian contractors.

Moreover, the initiative encourages the use of emerging AI models and frameworks to tackle complex research problems tied to energy and scientific advancement. The funding opportunity is open to teams from DOE national laboratories, private industry and academic institutions.

“With these investments, we seek breakthrough ideas and novel collaborations leveraging the scientific prowess of our National Laboratories, the private sector, universities, and science philanthropies,” said Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil and Genesis Mission Director.

How Will Awards Be Structured?

Phase I awards will range from $500,000 to $750,000 for projects lasting nine months. Phase II funding will range from $6 million to $15 million over a three-year period. Applicants may apply directly to either phase during fiscal year 2026, while teams selected for Phase I can later compete for expanded Phase II awards.

The deadline for Phase I applications and Phase II letters of intent is April 28, while Phase II applications must be submitted by May 19.

DOE Launches $293M Genesis Mission Funding Call for AI-Driven National Challenges

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