DOE to Drive AI-Powered Scientific Discovery With Genesis Mission Consortium

The Department of Energy has launched the Genesis Mission Consortium, a public-private partnership focused on applying artificial intelligence to scientific research, national security and energy-related technologies.

What Is the Genesis Mission Consortium?

The department said Monday the consortium supports its Genesis Mission initiative by bringing together the department, national laboratories, private-sector companies and academic institutions to coordinate technical expertise and resources. The effort, which will be administered by TechWerx, aligns with executive orders issued by President Donald Trump addressing artificial intelligence development and related regulatory barriers.

How Will the Consortium Operate?

The consortium is structured to function as a centralized collaboration hub. It will help identify and form partnerships, promote funding opportunities, support agreement execution and track project outcomes. Member-driven working groups will focus on key technical areas, including AI model development and validation, data standards and integration, high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure, and robotics and automation. These groups are intended to streamline industry and academic engagement in joint development efforts.

DOE Under Secretary for Science Dario Gil, director of the Genesis Mission, stated the partnership creates a “powerful engine for innovation” to drive breakthroughs across various disciplines.

Prior DOE Genesis Mission Initiatives

The consortium builds on earlier Genesis Mission initiatives already underway, including a request for information issued in January seeking input from public and private-sector organizations on technical challenges and workforce needs related to the application of AI in science and engineering. In December, the department disclosed plans to invest more than $320 million to accelerate development of the mission’s AI capabilities.

