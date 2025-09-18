DOE seal. The Department of Energy welcomed the addition of IonQ, Honeywell and EPB to its Quantum-in-Space Collaboration.
The Department of Energy has announced the addition of IonQ, Honeywell and EPB to its Quantum-in-Space Collaboration.
DOE Expands Quantum-in-Space Initiative With IonQ, Honeywell & EPB

The Department of Energy’s Office of Technology Commercialization has announced the addition of IonQHoneywell and the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, or EPB, to its Quantum-in-Space Collaboration.

Advancing Space-Based Quantum Capabilities

DOE said Wednesday the three new signatories will join the collaboration, which unites government, industry and academic partners with a common goal of accelerating the development and deployment of space-based quantum capabilities technologies to strengthen national security.

“This expansion shows how DOE is building the bridge from demonstration to deployment by adding commercial partners that can bring lab-proven systems into orbit and open pathways to market applications,” said Anthony Pugliese, DOE chief commercialization officer and director of OTC.

Quantum-in-Space Collaboration

The DOE initiative is evolving into a significant testing ground for quantum technologies, providing the DOE, Department of Defense and NASA a platform for feasibility studies and demonstrations. The collaboration currently includes the following companies:

  • Boeing
  • Axiom Space
  • USRA
  • Vescent
  • Qrypt
  • Blue Origin
  • Infleqtion
  • Accenture
  • Nebula

“This collaboration will help us seed a quantum sandbox in space to support resource exploration and manufacturing of high-value products leveraging microgravity, as well as explore new capabilities,” said Rima Kasia Oueid, DOE senior commercialization executive and lead architect of the Quantum-in-Space Collaboration.

