The Department of Energy’s Office of Technology Commercialization has announced the addition of IonQ , Honeywell and the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, or EPB, to its Quantum-in-Space Collaboration .

Hear experts discuss the impact of quantum computing on national security during a panel discussion at the 2025 Intel Summit on Oct. 2! Register for this action-packed GovCon networking event before it’s too late.

Advancing Space-Based Quantum Capabilities

DOE said Wednesday the three new signatories will join the collaboration, which unites government, industry and academic partners with a common goal of accelerating the development and deployment of space-based quantum capabilities technologies to strengthen national security.

“This expansion shows how DOE is building the bridge from demonstration to deployment by adding commercial partners that can bring lab-proven systems into orbit and open pathways to market applications,” said Anthony Pugliese , DOE chief commercialization officer and director of OTC.

Quantum-in-Space Collaboration

The DOE initiative is evolving into a significant testing ground for quantum technologies, providing the DOE, Department of Defense and NASA a platform for feasibility studies and demonstrations. The collaboration currently includes the following companies:

Boeing

Axiom Space

USRA

Vescent

Qrypt

Blue Origin

Infleqtion

Accenture

Nebula

“This collaboration will help us seed a quantum sandbox in space to support resource exploration and manufacturing of high-value products leveraging microgravity, as well as explore new capabilities,” said Rima Kasia Oueid , DOE senior commercialization executive and lead architect of the Quantum-in-Space Collaboration.