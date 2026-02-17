Department of Government Efficiency logo. DOGE said agencies cut 273 contracts over four weeks
DHS and DOW contracts were among 273 awards terminated in DOGE’s latest $1.4B federal cost-cutting push.
Logo: Department of Government Efficiency / Wikimedia
///

DOGE Reports 273 Contracts Worth $5.1B Terminated in 4 Weeks

1 min read

Federal agencies have terminated or descoped 273 contracts with a ceiling value of $5.1 billion over the past four weeks, resulting in $1.4 billion in savings, the Department of Government Efficiency said in a post on social media site X on Saturday.

Which Contracts Are Affected in the Recent DOGE Cost-Saving Cuts?

The terminated awards include a $6.7 million consulting contract to provide the Department of Homeland Security with organizational transformation and strategic recommendations.

The government also canceled a professional services contract valued at $986,000 for leadership development training and a $10.2 million administrative management contract for outward mindset training at the Department of War.

A DOW consulting contract for social indicators research was also terminated in the past four weeks.

How Much Has DOGE Saved for the Government?

According to the DOGE website, total estimated savings across asset sales, contract and lease cancellations, fraud reduction and other efficiency measures have reached $215 billion. The department also tracks agency progress through an internal efficiency leaderboard, with the Department of Health and Human Services and General Services Administration achieving the most reported savings.

In late December, DOGE announced that agencies canceled 55 contracts with a total ceiling value of $863 million, resulting in about $261 million in savings. In November, agencies reported $103 million in savings after canceling 103 contracts valued at roughly $4.4 billion.

Related Articles

Department of Labor logo. The DOL Employment and Training Administration launched the AI Literacy Framework.
DOL Introduces AI Literacy Framework

The Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration has unveiled a new framework designed to guide artificial intelligence skill development efforts across the U.S. workforce and education systems. As federal agencies roll out new guidance such as the AI Literacy Framework, the broader policy and industry conversation around AI continues to evolve. The Potomac Officers Club will host its 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18, convening government and industry stakeholders at a time of increased focus on AI across the federal landscape. Register now! What Is the Purpose of the DOL AI Literacy Framework? DOL said Friday the AI

Pete Hegseth. War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of the BOND initiative.
DOW Launches BOND Initiative to Embed Industry Leaders in Acquisition Process

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the launch of the Business Operators for National Defense, or BOND, initiative that seeks to embed private sector executives into the Department of War’s acquisition enterprise to accelerate reform and speed up the delivery of new capabilities to U.S. warfighters. In a video recording posted on X Friday, Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the initiative supports the department’s broader “Arsenal of Freedom” effort and aims to address longstanding inefficiencies in the Pentagon’s acquisition system. What Is the DOW BOND Program? The BOND program aims to integrate senior private-sector leaders directly into the defense

Derek Dyer. The C5MI chief operating officer commented about the company's latest work with DLA.
C5MI Partners With DLA to Deploy Warehouse Management System

C5MI carried out a large-scale warehouse management system, or WMS, implementation for the Defense Logistics Agency at the Defense Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, a.k.a. DDSP, the largest distribution processing facility in the Department of War.  The company said Tuesday that the deployment marks a milestone in DLA modernization efforts, enabling the agency’s premier distribution center to manage elevated demands, seasonal volumes, and critical timing requirements without risk to outbound performance or throughput. How Did C5MI Implement SAP WMS at DLA’s DDSP Facility?  The Jacksonville, Florida- based company shared that their highly coordinated execution approach maintained stability during this high‐visibility transition with a