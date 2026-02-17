DOGE Reports 273 Contracts Worth $5.1B Terminated in 4 Weeks

Federal agencies have terminated or descoped 273 contracts with a ceiling value of $5.1 billion over the past four weeks, resulting in $1.4 billion in savings, the Department of Government Efficiency said in a post on social media site X on Saturday.

Which Contracts Are Affected in the Recent DOGE Cost-Saving Cuts?

The terminated awards include a $6.7 million consulting contract to provide the Department of Homeland Security with organizational transformation and strategic recommendations.

The government also canceled a professional services contract valued at $986,000 for leadership development training and a $10.2 million administrative management contract for outward mindset training at the Department of War.

A DOW consulting contract for social indicators research was also terminated in the past four weeks.

How Much Has DOGE Saved for the Government?

According to the DOGE website, total estimated savings across asset sales, contract and lease cancellations, fraud reduction and other efficiency measures have reached $215 billion. The department also tracks agency progress through an internal efficiency leaderboard, with the Department of Health and Human Services and General Services Administration achieving the most reported savings.

In late December, DOGE announced that agencies canceled 55 contracts with a total ceiling value of $863 million, resulting in about $261 million in savings. In November, agencies reported $103 million in savings after canceling 103 contracts valued at roughly $4.4 billion.