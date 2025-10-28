DOI seal. DOI has deployed the Mark43 Law Enforcement Records Management System and Computer Aided Dispatch.
The Department of the Interior Office of Law Enforcement and Security has teamed with Simple Technology Solutions to launch the Mark43 Law Enforcement Records Management System and Computer Aided Dispatch.
DOI Deploys Mark43 RMS & CAD to Modernize Law Enforcement Operations

The Department of the Interior’s Office of Law Enforcement and Security has teamed with Simple Technology Solutions to launch the Mark43 Law Enforcement Records Management System, or LE RMS, and Computer Aided Dispatch, or CAD.

What Does the Mark43 Deployment Mean for Federal Public Safety?

Mark43 said Thursday the LE RMS and CAD platform enables the DOI’s law enforcement bureaus to identify crime trends, monitor incidents across jurisdictions, exchange data seamlessly and operate with real-time mobility. With Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization, National Institute of Standards and Technology compliance and a secure cloud-native architecture, the system enhances officer safety, situational awareness and operational resilience across federal lands.

The deployment spans six law enforcement programs, connecting about 3,000 officers and over 850 locations nationwide under a single operational platform. The interoperable system brings together over two dozen dispatch centers, enhancing communication and response coordination across federal lands that cover roughly 20 percent of the U.S. landmass and 40 percent of the southern border. The system replaces dozens of legacy systems and paper-based processes, creating one of the world’s largest connected public safety networks.

“This modernization effort is expected to enhance the effectiveness of federal law enforcement officers within the Department of the Interior. By enabling more seamless and secure data sharing across law enforcement components, it supports officer safety and operational coordination,” said Robert MacLean, director of the office of law enforcement and security at the DOI.

