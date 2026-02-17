Department of Labor logo. The DOL Employment and Training Administration launched the AI Literacy Framework.
The Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration has unveiled a new framework designed to guide AI skill development efforts across the U.S. workforce and education systems.
DOL Introduces AI Literacy Framework

The Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration has unveiled a new framework designed to guide artificial intelligence skill development efforts across the U.S. workforce and education systems.

What Is the Purpose of the DOL AI Literacy Framework?

DOL said Friday the AI Literacy Framework is designed to help inform how AI literacy programs are developed and delivered across workforce and education systems, while remaining flexible enough to be applied across industries, job roles and learning environments.

The department noted that the framework advances the administration’s commitment to prioritizing AI literacy and skill development across the workforce system and supports the implementation of the AI Action Plan and America’s Talent Strategy.

According to DOL, the framework follows the release of guidance encouraging the use of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to help youth and adults develop AI skills.

What Are the Key Components of the AI Literacy Framework?

According to a DOL infographic accompanying the release, the framework consists of five foundational content areas and seven delivery principles of AI literacy.

The five foundational content areas are understanding AI principles; exploring AI uses; directing AI effectively; evaluating AI outputs; and using AI responsibly.

The seven delivery principles outlined in the infographic are enabling experiential learning; building complementary human skills; creating pathways for continued learning; designing for agility; embedding learning in context; addressing prerequisites to AI literacy; and preparing enabling roles.

What Did Federal Leaders Say About the DOL AI Literacy Framework?

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said the department is committed to ensuring American workers benefit from AI-driven economic growth.

“Our new AI Literacy Framework provides guidance that will help accelerate effective AI skill development across the country,” she said in a statement.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the framework will help equip students with skills needed to address future challenges and support workforce readiness. She described the guidance as advancing AI in education while strengthening the national talent pipeline.

The department stated that stakeholders may provide feedback on AI literacy strategies and participate in a training webinar by contacting aiworkforce@dol.gov.

