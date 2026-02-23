DOT CDIO Pavan Pidugu. The Department of Transportation is undertaking an enterprise-wide IT modernization effort.
Photo: Pavan Pidugu / LinkedIn
/

DOT Launches Enterprise-Wide IT Modernization Effort

2 mins read

The Department of Transportation is undertaking an enterprise-wide IT modernization effort targeting legacy systems, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

What Are DOT’s Immediate Priorities?

DOT Chief Digital and Information Officer Pavan Pidugu is leading the initiative, prioritizing the creation of a OneDOT model for enterprise services such as cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data, as well as the elimination of duplicative shadow IT systems across the department.

Speaking at GovExec’s Fed Tech Priorities event, the 2026 Wash100 Award winner said the department is not simply “lifting and shifting” to the cloud but reassessing processes to determine the right tools and capabilities. Pidugu also set a 180-day benchmark for delivering new technology, arguing modernization efforts must show results within three to six months.

“If we can’t change a mail system in the back end in less than six months, then we can’t be delivering new capabilities in that phase,” said Pidugu.

Why Is DOT Moving to Google Workspace?

DOT plans to migrate most offices and bureaus from Microsoft Office to Google Workspace within six months, with completion expected by March 9. The transition follows a OneGov agreement negotiated by the General Services Administration that offers agencies temporary pricing reductions of up to 71 percent.

How Is DOT Enhancing Grants Management?

The department is also consolidating up to 14 siloed grants systems into a single platform after a nine-month sprint. The effort, prompted by fragmented data challenges, brings together IT leaders, grant program heads and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer under a governance steering committee.

