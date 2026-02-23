War Department Moves AHI Cross-Functional Team to R&E Office

The Department of War realigned the Anomalous Health Incidents Cross-Functional Team , or AHI CFT, to the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, effective Feb. 6.

Why Was the AHI CFT Realigned?

The War Department said Friday, the AHI CFT, which leads the coordination of interagency efforts related to anomalous health incidents, was realigned as part of an effort to address the mission’s expanding scope, complexity and technical focus. The move is intended to provide the team with enhanced expert oversight to address evolving challenges.

Who Will Support the Team’s Leadership?

Rear Adm. Michael Thornton , a former Navy SEAL and now a triple-board-certified physician specializing in critical care medicine, was appointed military assistant to the AHI CFT. He will serve under Peter Highnam , principal deputy assistant secretary of war for critical technologies.

How Does This Affect Interagency Collaboration?

The realignment is expected to strengthen coordination with the Defense Health Agency and the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness. DHA Director Vice Adm. Darin Via said the department remains committed to delivering timely care, advancing research and ensuring transparency for affected warfighters and civilians.

