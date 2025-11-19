Eric Moore Named Army Research Lab’s Acting Director

The U.S. Army has appointed Eric Moore, a 40-year veteran of military and federal service, as acting director of the Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, or ARL.

Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 and hear top officials discuss the service’s modernization and strategic priorities. Secure your spot today!

In this capacity, Moore oversees the service’s technical experts across quantum computing, biotechnology, energy sciences, materials, human performance and other scientific areas, the Army said Tuesday.

Who Is Eric Moore?

Moore previously served as deputy to the commanding general at DEVCOM headquarters, directing research, development and engineering efforts across the command.

His career includes leadership roles at the DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Before his civilian service, he served in the Army as an officer. He was the Defense Intelligence Agency’s senior scientific and technical intelligence officer for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear medical countermeasures at the Armed Forces Medical Intelligence Center.

The Fisk University biology graduate holds a doctorate in neurophysiology from Meharry Medical College.

What Does DEVCOM ARL Do?

Adelphi, Maryland-based DEVCOM ARL is the Army’s foundational research lab that bridges academia, industry and military expertise to advance science and technology advancements in support of warfighters.

ARL operates seven locations nationwide, housing facilities and partners to accelerate research and innovation.