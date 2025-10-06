DOT Secretary Sean Duffy. The FAA launched the initial phase of the new Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, service.
FAA Deploys First Phase of New NOTAM Management Service

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched the initial phase of its modernized Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, service months ahead of the original schedule.

New NOTAM Service Starts Operations

The Department of Transportation said Tuesday the new NOTAM Management Service, or NMS, which replaces the legacy U.S. NOTAM System built in 1985, began distributing airspace safety alerts to early adopters on Sept. 29. This initial phase lays the groundwork for testing and validation, with a full transition to the single-source NOTAM service planned for late spring 2026.

“We are bringing our aviation system into the 21st century at lightning speed to enhance safety in our skies. The new NOTAM system is an important proof point of how we can quickly and effectively modernize our skies under the leadership of President Trump,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Cloud-Based Architecture Enables Real-Time Data Exchange

NOTAMs notify pilots about temporary changes like runway closures and airspace restrictions, with over 4 million issued annually. The FAA’s new cloud-based NMS, featuring scalable architecture and a streamlined interface, offers near-real-time data-sharing and enhanced collaboration.

Developed in response to outages that disrupted air travel, the NMS will operate alongside the legacy system during transition. The new service will fully replace the outdated USNS by February 2026.

