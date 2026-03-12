Federal Aviation Administration seal. FAA seekes industry input on the NAS Cyber Information Security and Operations program.
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a market survey to identify vendors capable of supporting the National Airspace System Cyber Information Security and Operations program.
FAA Seeks Industry Input to Enhance National Airspace System Cybersecurity

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a market survey to identify vendors capable of supporting the National Airspace System, or NAS, Cyber Information Security and Operations program.

What Is the Scope of the NAS Cyber Information Security & Operations Effort?

According to a sources sought notice published Wednesday on SAM.gov, the FAA is seeking industry input on potential contractors that can provide penetration testing, risk assessments and vulnerability evaluations for NAS systems. Vendors must be able to conduct cybersecurity testing in lab, simulation and operational environments. They should also evaluate controls for operational technology, industrial control systems, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, telecommunications infrastructure and aviation-specific systems.

In addition, contractors should support regression testing, incident response, tabletop exercises and cybersecurity architecture assessments. The scope also includes assessing system interdependencies and identifying risk and capability gaps.

Work may be performed at contractor and government facilities, including FAA headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Air Traffic Control System Command Center and other operational sites. Responses are due March 18.

Why Is Cybersecurity Critical for FAA?

The FAA requires secure and resilient information systems to ensure safe and efficient air travel. With adversaries ranging from nation-state actors to independent groups targeting government networks, the agency faces threats capable of disrupting or compromising its information environment. Strengthening cybersecurity posture is essential to protect systems, maintain continuity and safeguard the integrity of the National Airspace System.

