A semiconductor. The FAR Council wants to bar executive agencies from buying semiconductors from foreign adversaries
The FAR Council is seeking comments on its proposal to restrict agencies from purchasing semiconductors from foreign adversaries, such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Photo: PHdJ / Adobe Stock
/

Proposed FAR Rule Would Restrict Semiconductor Purchases From China, Russia

2 mins read

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has proposed an amendment to the Federal Acquisition Regulation that would prohibit executive agencies from purchasing select semiconductor products or services tied to foreign adversaries, such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In a notice in the Federal Register, the FAR Council proposed the implementation of a key restriction in the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 that bars agencies from obtaining certain electronic products and services. Interested parties may submit their comments about the proposed rule until April 20.

What Would the Proposed FAR Semiconductor Rule Do?

Under the proposed amendment, the head of an executive agency would be barred from entering into or renewing a contract for the procurement of electronic products that include covered semiconductors. The prohibition would also apply to electronic products used in critical systems that incorporate covered semiconductors.

If enacted, the restriction would take effect on Dec. 23, 2027.

Executive agencies would not be required to remove or replace products or services already embedded in equipment, systems, or services prior to the rule implementation date. Agencies also would not be required to prohibit or limit the use of covered semiconductor products or services throughout the lifecycle of existing equipment acquired before that date, including replacement components, spare parts or support services.

Why Is FAR Undergoing Reforms?

The semiconductor proposal comes as the FAR Council and the Department of War continue broader acquisition reform efforts under the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative.

Launched in May 2025, the RFO aims to modernize the acquisition framework by reducing unnecessary regulatory requirements and increasing flexibility for program execution. The initiative focuses on accelerating capability delivery, strengthening industrial readiness and eliminating outdated or nonstatutory FAR and Defense FAR Supplement provisions.

For Phase 1 of the overhaul, the principal director for defense pricing, contracting and acquisition policy issued class deviations to streamline compliance requirements ahead of the formal rulemaking. For Phase 2, DOW is seeking comments and suggestions from the defense industrial base and acquisition stakeholders on how to reduce regulatory burden and accelerate procurement.

Related Articles

Gregory Barbaccia. The federal CIO has joined GSA as acting director of the Technology Transformation Services.
GSA Appoints Gregory Barbaccia as Acting TTS Director

The General Services Administration has appointed Gregory Barbaccia, federal chief information officer at the White House Office of Management and Budget, as acting director of the Technology Transformation Services and senior adviser to GSA Administrator Edward Forst. The latest appointment at TTS comes as federal agencies continue to prioritize modernization and digital service delivery. The broader shift toward technology-driven government operations will also be in focus at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit. Save your seat at this April 22 event! GSA said Thursday Thomas Shedd, who has led TTS and served as deputy commissioner of the Federal

Jay Bhattacharya. The NIH chief was named as the acting CDC director.
NIH Chief Jay Bhattacharya to Lead CDC in Acting Capacity Following HHS Reshuffle

Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, has been named acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following the removal of Jim O’Neill, Politico reported Wednesday. O’Neill, who had been serving as acting CDC director while also holding the role of deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, was dismissed last week as HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. reshuffled senior leadership. The White House plans to nominate O’Neill to lead the National Science Foundation, according to administration officials cited in the report. Why Did HHS Restructure Its Leadership Team? Kennedy said the

State Department seal. State launched a concierge pilot to streamline AI product acquisition for Pax Silica partners.
State Department Launches AI Export ‘Concierge’ Pilot for Pax Silica Partners

The Department of State has launched a pilot “concierge” service designed to help Pax Silica signatories streamline the acquisition of American-made artificial intelligence products. As the State Department advances new efforts to support the deployment of trusted AI technologies, federal AI policy and implementation continue to evolve. Industry stakeholders tracking these developments may also be interested in broader conversations shaping the future of AI across government and the private sector. Register now for the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 to join the discussion. How Will the Concierge Service Support Acquisition of US-Made AI Products? The department said Thursday