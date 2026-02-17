DOW seal. The DOW has requested input on Phase 2 of its Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation Overhaul initiative.
The Department of War has released a letter requesting input on Phase 2 of its Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation Overhaul initiative.
Logo: U.S. Department of War
//

Department of War Seeks Industry Input for FAR Overhaul Phase 2

3 mins read

The Department of War has released a letter to the defense industrial base and acquisition stakeholders, requesting input on phase two of its Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, Overhaul initiative aimed at reducing regulatory burden and accelerating defense procurement.

The War Department said Friday the letter, issued Feb. 10, outlines phase one class deviations under the initiative and reflects ongoing efforts to streamline acquisition regulations.

What Is the Purpose of Phase RFO Phase 2?

According to the letter, phase two seeks recommendations to revise or eliminate FAR and Defense FAR Supplement, or DFARS, provisions to accelerate technology fielding and system modernization. The effort aims to help the department outpace adversaries, expand production capacity to support wartime surge and place both the acquisition system and the industrial base on a wartime footing, consistent with recent executive orders on defense procurement reform.

What Are the Core Objectives of the FAR Overhaul?

More broadly, the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, launched in May 2025, aims to modernize the acquisition framework by reducing unnecessary regulatory requirements and increasing flexibility for program execution. Guided by Executive Order 14275, the initiative centers on three priorities:

  • Faster capability delivery: Streamlining procurement to deploy modern technologies more quickly.
  • Industrial readiness: Expanding production scalability to meet potential wartime demand.
  • Regulatory streamlining: Removing nonstatutory or outdated FAR and DFARS provisions.

The Department of War is coordinating with the Office of Federal Procurement Policy on implementation. Executive Order 14265 directs the Secretary of War to review and eliminate unnecessary supplemental regulations, while the department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy calls for more agile acquisition processes.

The RFO initiative is also intended to simplify the registration process on the System for Award Management website, while the government can expect clearer, more traceable and procurement-specific terms and conditions.

What Has Been Implemented in Phase 1?

In phase one, the principal director for defense pricing, contracting and acquisition policy issued class deviations that may be used immediately, ahead of formal rulemaking. These deviations are designed to streamline compliance requirements for both the department’s acquisition workforce and its industry partners.

The overhaul follows a two-track approach. Agencies must implement standardized model class deviations—simplified, pre-approved versions of updated FAR provisions—within 30 days of issuance. Regulators will use feedback gathered during this interim period to inform and shape the subsequent formal rulemaking process.

Related Articles

Department of Labor logo. The DOL Employment and Training Administration launched the AI Literacy Framework.
DOL Introduces AI Literacy Framework

The Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration has unveiled a new framework designed to guide artificial intelligence skill development efforts across the U.S. workforce and education systems. As federal agencies roll out new guidance such as the AI Literacy Framework, the broader policy and industry conversation around AI continues to evolve. The Potomac Officers Club will host its 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18, convening government and industry stakeholders at a time of increased focus on AI across the federal landscape. Register now! What Is the Purpose of the DOL AI Literacy Framework? DOL said Friday the AI

Pete Hegseth. War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of the BOND initiative.
DOW Launches BOND Initiative to Embed Industry Leaders in Acquisition Process

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the launch of the Business Operators for National Defense, or BOND, initiative that seeks to embed private sector executives into the Department of War’s acquisition enterprise to accelerate reform and speed up the delivery of new capabilities to U.S. warfighters. In a video recording posted on X Friday, Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the initiative supports the department’s broader “Arsenal of Freedom” effort and aims to address longstanding inefficiencies in the Pentagon’s acquisition system. What Is the DOW BOND Program? The BOND program aims to integrate senior private-sector leaders directly into the defense

Derek Dyer. The C5MI chief operating officer commented about the company's latest work with DLA.
C5MI Partners With DLA to Deploy Warehouse Management System

C5MI carried out a large-scale warehouse management system, or WMS, implementation for the Defense Logistics Agency at the Defense Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, a.k.a. DDSP, the largest distribution processing facility in the Department of War.  The company said Tuesday that the deployment marks a milestone in DLA modernization efforts, enabling the agency’s premier distribution center to manage elevated demands, seasonal volumes, and critical timing requirements without risk to outbound performance or throughput. How Did C5MI Implement SAP WMS at DLA’s DDSP Facility?  The Jacksonville, Florida- based company shared that their highly coordinated execution approach maintained stability during this high‐visibility transition with a