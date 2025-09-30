Logo of the Government Accountability Office. GAO issued a new report on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
The Government Accountability Office found 44 recommendations issued between July 2011 and September 2025 remain open or only partially unaddressed.
GAO Report: ODNI Yet to Address Key Recommendations on Managing Workforce, Facilities

The Government Accountability Office has identified 44 previously issued recommendations that remain unresolved at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The congressional watchdog said in a report published Friday that addressing the open recommendations would improve workforce, intelligence enterprise, and infrastructure and facilities management

GAO Recommendations to ODNI

According to the report, GAO made a total of 122 recommendations to ODNI between July 2011 and September 2025. While the national intelligence director closed 59 percent of the recommendations, the office still lags behind the government-wide average of 70 percent. As of Sept. 15, 44 recommendations remain open or only partially addressed. 

GAO highlighted 14 that ODNI should prioritize, including ensuring that current and future IT systems used for personnel vetting maintain complete and accurate information. Another calls for new guidance on minimum specifications for accessibility concerns at entrances and within sensitive compartmented information facilities.

ODNI agreed with seven recommendations but did not comment on the others.

