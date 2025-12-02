The Department of War's logo. DOW plans to put a price cap on certain IT products procured through resellers
A draft memo revealed plans of the Department of War to place a 5 percent price cap for IT products sold by value-added resellers.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
/

War Department Plans to Cap IT Products Purchased Through Resellers

3 mins read

The Department of War plans to impose a 5 percent cap on fees that value-added resellers charge for certain IT products, according to a draft memo obtained by Federal News Network.

The undated document from Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, said the change will affect IT products under special item number, or SIN, 3341 sold through the General Services Administration’s schedule contract.

SIN 3341 covers the acquisition of new electronic equipment, such as desktops and laptops, storage devices, servers, routers, switches, and audio, video and communications equipment.

War Department Plans to Cap IT Products Purchased Through Resellers

Get updates about ongoing modernization efforts across government and plans for next-generation technologies that will revolutionize federal and defense processes at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. You can get your tickets as early as today to secure your spot at this highly anticipated GovCon networking event.

What Are the Acquisition Changes DOW Wants to Implement?

DOW is not the only agency looking into government purchase of IT products from value-added resellers. In June, GSA sent a letter to 10 companies to understand the role of value-added resellers and to figure out how original equipment manufacturers can sell directly to the government.

Sources also told Federal News Network in October that GSA also plans to cap markups at 5 percent, but there will be exceptions that would require approval from contracting officers.

Duffey referenced GSA’s plan in the draft memo, adding that DOW contracting officers will “determine fair and reasonable pricing by considering the unique factors of a given acquisition.”

“Finally, and in general, we will apply the same common-sense approach to avoid paying excessive pass-through costs and avoid paying non or low-value added price markups across the complete range of the procurement,” the official added.

The Pentagon will also require value-added resellers to disclose the manufacturer’s price and percentage markup in price proposals. Vendors will need to submit justifications for markups above 5 percent.

What Other Actions Has the Government Taken to Save Taxpayer Dollars?

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the government’s procurement processes have undergone changes to save taxpayer dollars.

In September, for instance, GSA established the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services, or OCAS, within the Federal Acquisition Service to coordinate and consolidate the purchase of common goods and services. OCAS is expected to reduce duplicative purchases and save money by taking advantage of the government’s buying power.

The Department of Government Efficiency also recently revealed that several agencies canceled 103 contracts with a total ceiling value of $4.4 billion, resulting in up to $103 million in savings.

Related Articles

David Bottom. The former SEC CIO has joined Consulting Services Group as CISO.
David Bottom Departs SEC, Joins Consulting Services Group as CISO

David Bottom has stepped down as chief information officer at the Securities and Exchange Commission to join Consulting Services Group as chief information security officer. “It has been an honor to serve at the SEC with colleagues dedicated to protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation,” Bottom wrote in a LinkedIn post Monday.  In his announcement, the former CIO at SEC highlighted his new focus at CSG, a company that provides consulting, global telecommunications, DevSecOps, IT, intelligence analysis and logistics support services for public and public sector customers. “At CSG, I look forward to advancing

Martin Kulldorff. The biostatistician and epidemiologist has joined HHS ASPE as chief science officer.
HHS Appoints Martin Kulldorff as Chief Science Officer for ASPE

The Department of Health and Human Services has named Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, or ASPE. Connect with leading government and industry executives at the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Explore the latest advancements transforming federal healthcare. Reserve your spot today! In a statement published Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is pleased to welcome Kulldorff to his team “to help develop bold, evidence-based policies to Make America Healthy Again.”  What Does ASPE Do? ASPE provides policy

Kim Budil, director of LLNL. Budil said the recent experiment support nuclear deterrence efforts
LLNL Tests Weapons-Grade Plutonium to Evaluate If Nuclear Warheads Can Survive Enemy Defenses

Researchers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have conducted an experiment at its National Ignition Facility, or NIF, to see if U.S. nuclear warheads, such as the W87-1, can survive attacks from enemy missile defense systems. During the test, LLNL said Monday that it used weapons-grade plutonium samples that were exposed to pulsed thermonuclear neutron radiation to mimic the extreme conditions a warhead may encounter when entering enemy territory. “By directly exposing these plutonium samples to extreme environments that are only possible at NIF, we are producing unmatched scientific data that will guide the future of the deterrent,”