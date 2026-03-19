GAO Calls for Updates to National Quantum Strategy

The Government Accountability Office is urging updates to the national quantum computing strategy , citing gaps in coordination, performance tracking and agency responsibilities across federal efforts.

For an illuminating panel discussion on the security concerns of quantum and post-quantum cryptography, attend Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21!

What Are the Gaps in the National Quantum Computing Strategy?

According to the GAO report published Wednesday, the current strategic plan developed by the Subcommittee on Quantum Information Science, or SCQIS, under the National Quantum Initiative Act, does not fully meet the criteria for an effective national strategy.

While it defines purpose and risks, it lacks performance measures to assess progress and does not outline the required resource levels, including infrastructure needs. Planning documents also do not clearly assign roles to participating agencies or integrate their individual implementation plans.

What Are GAO’s Recommendations?

GAO advised the Office of Science and Technology Policy, one of four SCQIS co-chairs, to augment the strategy to fully address the desirable characteristics of a national plan, noting that such updates could strengthen interagency planning and coordination while enabling more efficient use of federal resources, accelerating technology deployment and enhancing oversight of quantum computing initiatives.

Why Did GAO Do the Review?

Quantum computing is among the emerging technologies the government prioritizes , with the potential to transform simulation and optimization and unlock new frontiers in scientific discovery. It could help address complex challenges, such as drug development and sustainable energy, while driving economic growth and solving problems beyond the reach of today’s computers.

The study was conducted to assess how the government is organizing and managing its quantum computing efforts, as well as how it is developing a skilled workforce to support quantum research and development.