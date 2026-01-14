Google Public Sector released findings from a survey conducted by Government Executive showing that close to 90 percent of respondents from federal agencies have already adopted artificial intelligence or intend to do so . The research is based on responses from 250 federal IT leaders and influencers from both civilian and defense agencies, Google Public Sector said Wednesday.

How Are Agencies Using Artificial Intelligence?

Government agencies are applying AI across a range of use cases, with 54 percent of respondents stating that they utilize AI to automate document and data processing. About 40 percent use it to streamline workflows to reduce manual effort, while 34 percent deploy AI-driven decision-support tools for fraud detection, resource planning and other tasks.

How Is Google Public Sector Supporting AI Adoption?

Jim Kelly , vice president of federal at Google Public Sector and previous Wash100 Award winner, said findings suggest that although many agencies already rely on AI for mission-critical tasks, concerns about security, workforce readiness and reliability persist.

To help address some of these challenges, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office at the Department of War deployed Google Cloud’s Gemini for Government on the Pentagon’s GenAI.mil platform, enabling more than three million civilian and military users to streamline everyday tasks, such as drafting routine communications and summarizing policy guidance.

Looking ahead, the company plans to help agencies tackle budget constraints, modernize legacy systems, and strengthen workforce skills over the next 12 to 18 months by leveraging Gemini for Government under the GSA OneGov Strategy and expanding access to Google Skills’ AI training resources.