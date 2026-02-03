Greg Barbaccia, federal chief information officer and a two-time Wash100 winner, is taking a one-government approach to improving design and user experience across all federal websites, the Federal News Network reported.

What Is Greg Barbaccia’s Vision for the Redesigned Federal Websites?

At an industry conference Friday, Barbaccia shared that he, together with the National Design Studio, is aiming for consistency in overhauling federal websites.

“It’s jarring to the public when one agency’s digital experience is completely different than another agency,” the official stated. “We’re now coalescing that voice that we’re giving to the public. Not only from the visual design aspect … You feel like you’re visiting the same entity when you look at different websites … It’s the same voice being spoken to you.”

The National Design Studio, established under an executive order that President Donald Trump signed in 2025, is led by Joe Gebbia, chief design officer of the United States, to improve about 27,000 dot-gov websites.

Barbaccia, who also serves as the federal government’s service delivery lead under the Government Service Delivery Improvement Act, said that his goal is to make agencies “obsess over delivering tangible outcomes and results for the American taxpayer.”

Can AI Improve Digital Government Services?

According to Barbaccia, the administration is also experimenting with artificial intelligence to accelerate website redesign. The federal CIO described AI as a “phenomenal force multiplier” that will change government operations and delivery of public services.

He also shared that his team is looking to AI to enable self-service customer support, giving the public the answers they need quickly and minimizing interactions with a human agent.