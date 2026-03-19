Artificial intelligence. GSA and CAISI signed an MOU to support USAi evaluation needs.
A new agreement between GSA and CAISI focuses on AI evaluation frameworks to help agencies test and assess technologies within USAi.
Photo: DIgilife / Adobe Stock
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GSA, CAISI Partner to Advance Federal AI Evaluation

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The General Services Administration has partnered with the Center for AI Standards and Innovation to develop approaches to assessing artificial intelligence tools.

The collaboration will support the evaluation needs of USAi, a governmentwide platform designed to help agencies test and adopt generative AI technologies, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Wednesday. 

GSA, CAISI Partner to Advance Federal AI Evaluation

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 will examine how federal agencies are adopting and governing AI and other emerging technologies. Register now to hear leaders from government and industry share insights on building trust in AI systems, establishing evaluation frameworks and aligning innovation with mission requirements across the federal enterprise.

What Role Will CAISI Play?

Under a memorandum of understanding with GSA, CAISI will contribute measurement frameworks that allow agencies to assess how AI systems perform in operational settings, including how they handle security, reliability and mission-specific use cases.

It will also support the development of methodologies to evaluate user workflows on the USAi platform, guidelines for pre-deployment assessments and tools to help agencies measure performance after an AI system is deployed. GSA and CAISI will work on other resources that support federal AI procurement and adoption activities.

“We’re at a pivotal time in the AI revolution and this partnership between CAISI and GSA will enable federal agencies to adopt AI in ways that help the American people,” said Craig Burkhardt, acting NIST director and deputy under secretary of commerce for standards and technology.

What Is USAi?

USAi, launched in 2025, provides agencies with a shared environment to experiment with AI tools and compare capabilities. GSA said the platform supports priorities outlined in the administration’s AI Action Plan, which aims to solidify U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence by aligning federal efforts, accelerating technology adoption and optimizing digital infrastructure.

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