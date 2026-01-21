Michael Lynch. The former CEO of Zedsen has been named GSA's deputy administrator.
Photo: General Services Administration
Michael Lynch Named GSA Deputy Administrator

The General Services Administration has appointed Michael Lynch, a seasoned business leader, as deputy administrator.

In this capacity, Lynch will help implement GSA programs and advance the agency’s mission of providing innovative services to federal agencies, the agency said Tuesday.

What Are GSA Administrator Edward Forst’s Thoughts on Michael Lynch’s Appointment?

GSA Administrator Edward Forst praised Lynch’s leadership and impact since joining the agency.

“Since joining GSA, Mike has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strong leadership, and a clear track record of results,” said Forst. “In addition to serving as the agency’s chief operating officer, Mike will lead the development and execution of GSA’s performance culture, oversee the delivery of our automation initiatives, and champion the agencywide artificial intelligence strategy.”

Forst, who took the helm of GSA in December following his Senate confirmation, added that Lynch is a trusted member of the leadership team and a key partner in advancing the agency’s mission.

Who Is Michael Lynch?

Lynch is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience spanning both the public and private sectors.

In January 2025, he joined GSA as a senior adviser in the Office of the Administrator. He was previously delegated the responsibilities of deputy administrator from March 2025 to July 2025.

He previously served as CEO of Zedsen, a U.K.-based medical technology company focused on using artificial intelligence for early-stage cancer detection. He also held senior executive positions at several tech companies, including Eli Lilly and SpaceX.

The Wabash College political science graduate holds graduate degrees from Indiana University and the London School of Economics.

