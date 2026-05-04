The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service has implemented a new organizational structure in an attempt to strengthen the acquisition workforce and align operations with federal procurement consolidation efforts, in support of two executive orders issued in 2025.

How Is FAS Restructuring Its Operations?

Under the new model, FAS operations are consolidated into five distinct offices, each dedicated to specific functions: assisted acquisition, centralized acquisition, acquisition solutions development, shared service delivery and business optimization, GSA Deputy Administrator Michael Lynch said in a blog post published on the agency’s site on Friday. GSA also established a new office focused on accelerating automation and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The creation of the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services within FAS was already announced in 2025. Its responsibilities include overseeing the government’s procurement of common goods and services valued at nearly $500 billion annually.

According to Lynch, the reorganization is designed to provide contracting professionals with improved tools, training and organizational support to enhance performance and accountability.

What Does This Mean for Agencies and Industry?

The changes will not immediately affect customer agencies or vendor partners, and existing programs and contract vehicles will continue to operate as usual.

The agency noted that the restructuring is intended to improve internal alignment and long-term outcomes without disrupting current acquisition processes.