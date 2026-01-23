Josh Gruenbaum. The GSA FAS commissioner commented on a request for information on the practices of IT value added resellers.
GSA FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum commented on a request for information seeking industry feedback on the value and pricing practices of IT value added resellers.
Photo: U.S. General Services Administration
GSA Seeks Industry Input on IT Reseller Market Practices

4 mins read

The General Services Administration has issued a request for information seeking industry feedback on the role, value and pricing practices of IT value added resellers, or VARs, in the federal procurement marketplace.

GSA said Thursday responses to the RFI are due Feb. 9.

GSA Seeks Industry Input on IT Reseller Market Practices

GSA’s request for industry input highlights the ongoing evolution of federal acquisition and technology management. Broader issues shaping government modernization will be part of the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Sign up now to connect with government and industry leaders at this must-attend event.

According to the agency, insights gathered through the process will help inform potential updates to acquisition practices under the Multiple Award Schedule. GSA said the RFI aligns with the goals of the agency’s OneGov initiative, which seeks to promote direct engagement with original equipment manufacturers to streamline acquisition, improve cybersecurity protection and ensure more transparent pricing.

“By working collaboratively with GSA on this request they’ll directly contribute to achieving our goals: enhancing the procurement process, maximizing efficiency, and ultimately, saving taxpayer dollars,” said GSA Administrator Ed Forst.

What Did FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum Say About the RFI? 

Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum highlighted the role of industry participation in the procurement process.

“We value the knowledge of our industry partners as we seek opportunities to streamline the federal procurement lifecycle/ecosystem, eliminating duplication and achieving cost efficiencies,” said Gruenbaum, a previous Wash100 awardee. “We want to learn directly from Value Added Resellers about the value they add to the government within the supply chain.”

What Insights Is GSA Seeking Through the RFI?

GSA is seeking industry feedback to identify cost-reduction strategies for IT items resold to the federal government that were not initially procured directly from OEMs.

Through the RFI, the agency aims to gain a clearer understanding of the value and services offered by resellers and how those services affect pricing and the government’s ability to meet mission requirements. 

GSA intends to use this information to improve its understanding of the reseller marketplace; better align contracting operations with commercial practices and standards; and enable industry partners to clearly propose the value of their offerings. 

The agency also aims to provide contracting officers with information and tools to better assess proposed pricing.

How Is GSA Transforming Federal Procurement?

GSA has been pursuing a series of initiatives to improve the federal procurement process. In early January, the agency announced the full implementation of Transactional Data Reporting to expand the use of detailed pricing data in procurement.

GSA has also expanded its OneGov strategy, establishing enterprise agreements with major technology providers to standardize pricing and streamline access to IT, cloud and artificial intelligence tools for federal agencies.

Additionally, the agency issued a separate RFI seeking industry input on an AI-driven procurement system to further modernize and consolidate the federal acquisition process.

