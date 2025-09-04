Handshake representing partnership. GSA and ServiceNow have partnered to offer an AI-driven government modernization platform
GSA and ServiceNow have partnered to offer an AI-driven government modernization platform.
GSA, ServiceNow Partner on AI-Driven Government Modernization

The General Services Administration and ServiceNow have entered into a OneGov agreement to provide federal agencies access to an advanced artificial intelligence-driven modernization platform.

GSA said Wednesday the collaboration aims to enhance government workflow efficiency and optimize agentic transformation by providing them access to the ServiceNow AI Platform through a streamlined licensing model.

ServiceNow AI Platform

Through the OneGov agreement, federal agencies aiming to modernize their technology using intelligent automation, predictive analytics, process mining and workplace optimization can access ServiceNow’s AI platform and other offerings. The company’s Information Technology Service Management Pro and ITSM Pro Plus bundle, including ServiceNow Now Assist, are available at discounts of up to 70 percent until September 2028, or a standalone ITSM Pro upgrade at 40 percent off the listed price.

Remarks From Government Officials, ServiceNow CEO

Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, recipient of the 2025 Wash100 Award, stated, “This agreement is a logical next step in the AI transformation of government and positions us to deliver on the administration’s goals for efficiency, productivity and the priorities outlined in President Trump’s AI Action plan.”

“This partnership with ServiceNow will be instrumental in streamlining government technology, driving efficiency and unlocking significant taxpayer savings,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas.

“Our AI platform and solutions will help every federal agency consolidate the past, strengthen security and deliver better outcomes for the American people,” remarked Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow.

