Army-led JIATF 401 achieved initial operational capability for its counter-UAS marketplace.
JIATF 401 Counter-UAS Marketplace Reaches Initial Operational Capability

The U.S. Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has achieved initial operational capability for its online counter-unmanned aircraft systems marketplace, marking a step forward in efforts to accelerate procurement of drone defense technologies across the Department of War and interagency partners.

The digital platform is hosted on the common hardware systems electronic catalog. It is designed to allow authorized users to identify, compare and purchase validated counter-UAS systems through an established indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, the DOW said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401, previously stated that the marketplace will provide authoritative performance data so customers can select systems suited to specific threats and operational environments. He said requirements vary depending on location and mission, underscoring the need for a range of counter-drone tools.

What Does the JIATF 401 Marketplace Change for Procurement?

By leveraging an existing IDIQ contract structure within the catalog, the marketplace allows qualified users to move directly to ordering without initiating a new contracting action. That structure is intended to shorten acquisition timelines and reduce administrative burden for units seeking counter-drone capabilities. The catalog currently contains more than 1,600 items.

“The JIATF 401 [counter]-UAS marketplace is a critical step forward in our whole-of-government approach to countering the threat of small drones,” Ross said. 

“Our goal is to integrate sensors, effectors and mission command systems into a responsive, interoperable network that protects service members and American citizens alike,” he added.

How Does the JIATF 401 Marketplace Fit Into Broader Counter-UAS Efforts?

The marketplace builds on JIATF 401’s mandate to streamline development, acquisition and fielding of counter-drone capabilities. The task force was established in 2025 to consolidate authorities and replace the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office.

New DOW counter-UAS guidance issued in January enhances interagency data sharing and extends Title 10 authorities, allowing commanders to mitigate drone threats originating outside installation perimeters. JIATF 401 is supporting implementation of that policy through training resources and access to validated technologies.

