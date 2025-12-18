Katie Arrington, acting CIO of DOW. Arrington published a new document on the DOW's SWFT initiative
Katie Arrington, acting chief information officer at the Department of War, published a document summarizing industry responses to previous SWFT initiative requests for information.
Photo: Department of War
/

SWFT Industry Feedback Highlight Challenges, Opportunities in Pentagon’s Software Security Initiative

3 mins read

Katie Arrington, who is performing the duties of chief information officer for the Department of War and is a Wash100 Award recipient, has published a document summarizing responses to three previously issued requests for information on advancing software security as part of the Pentagon’s Software Fast Track, or SWFT, initiative.

Arrington said in the document’s foreword that industry submitted over 400 responses to the RFIs. She added that insights from collected from the effort will inform how the department can transform software security and ensure that the U.S. can maintain battlefield superiority well into the future.

SWFT Industry Feedback Highlight Challenges, Opportunities in Pentagon's Software Security Initiative

Global adversaries are after government data. Learn more about threats to the U.S. in the cyber domain, which has become the principal battlefield in global conflict, at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. You can save your spot for this critical summit as early as today. Register here.

What Did DOW Find Through the SWFT RFIs?

Responses to the first RFI, which focused on SWFT tools, revealed concerns over inconsistent attestation requirements. According to the summary, while organizations reported alignment with established security frameworks, many complained that the lack of universally accepted guidelines for documentation for compliance, which create additional challenges in integrating security standards into regular workflows.

For the RFI on SWFT external assessment methodologies, respondents said they rely on internal and external audits to evaluate software security. Companies called for clear guardrails for external assessment functions.

Industry sees potential to enhance the efficiency of risk assessment and address novel challenges based on responses to the third RFI, which centered on automation and artificial intelligence in SWFT. Responses to the RFI highlighted the capability of automation and AI to reduce manual and repetitive tasks, including data analysis and impact assessment. Respondents also raised challenges related to AI, such as explainability and reliability, data security, and model performance.

What Is the SWFT Initiative?

The Pentagon launched the SWFT initiative in May to transform the way it acquires, tests, authorizes and fields software.

Under SWFT, the DOW intends to provide clear specific cybersecurity and supply chain risk management requirements, software security verification processes, information-sharing mechanisms, and government-led risk determinations.

Related Articles

Douglas Matty. The Pentagon’s CDAO is leaving his post to focus on the Golden Dome for America missile defense project.
Douglas Matty Leaving CDAO Post to Focus on Golden Dome

Douglas Matty, the Department of War’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, is leaving his current role to focus on the Trump administration’s Golden Dome for America next-generation missile defense shield project, DefenseScoop reported Wednesday. Gain exclusive insights from industry experts and explore innovative programs shaping national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Reserve your spot today for this must-attend event. Andrew Mapes, acting principal deputy CDAO, will serve as acting chief of the Pentagon’s AI office until DOW finds a permanent replacement to Matty. In April, Matty took on the CDAO role

Capitol building. The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass the $901 billion fiscal year 2026 NDAA.
Senate OKs $901B FY 2026 Defense Authorization Bill

The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass a $900.6 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026. The upper chamber’s vote came days after the House approved the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now headed to the White House for President Trump’s signature. What Acquisition Reforms Are Proposed in FY 2026 NDAA? In a statement published Wednesday, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the NDAA seeks to improve the Department of War’s acquisition process. “The acquisition reforms will help speed the development and fielding of new systems and technology

Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of DLA. Simmerly published a paper on the "just enough" logistics model
DLA Publishes Paper on ‘Just Enough’ Logistics Approach to Strengthen Military Readiness

Defense Logistics Agency officials have introduced the “just enough” approach to military logistics to enhance readiness and operational agility, DLA said Wednesday. In the paper titled Just Enough Logistics: Shifting the Logistics Paradigm, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and Lt. Col. Daniel Marvin of the DLA Director’s Strategic Initiatives Group present an alternative to the current process of stockpiling resources. Modernizing logistics is one of the key topics that industry leaders and military officials will discuss at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Click here to get your tickets for this highly anticipated GovCon