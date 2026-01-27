Kevin Plexico. The Deltek SVP will moderate a panel at the 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit on Feb. 26.
Kevin Plexico, Deltek SVP, six-time Wash100 Award winner and a GovCon Expert, gives critical advice to GovCon. Witness his thought leadership live when he moderates a panel at the 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit.
Photo: Deltek
/

Deltek’s Kevin Plexico Offers Thought Leadership on Measuring Contractor Success Ahead of Summit Appearance

3 mins read
  • Kevin Plexico’s latest column on how President Trump is redefining defense contractor success in his second term is a must-read for GovCons
  • The six-time Wash100 Award winner and Executive Mosaic GovCon Expert gives sensible advice for contractors to succeed under these new contracting rules
  • Witness Plexico’s thought leadership live when he moderates a panel at the 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit on Feb. 26!

Kevin Plexico’s latest column on how defense contractor performance will be measured in President Trump’s second term hits home for many GovCons. The Deltek senior vice president for information solutions, a six-time Wash100 Award winner and one of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Experts, discusses how publicly traded defense contractors perform a difficult balancing act in prioritizing solid financial results as much as performance.

This balancing act is getting even greater attention from President Trump following his Jan. 7 executive order, Prioritizing the Warfighter in Defense Contracting. Trump, in this executive order, declares that performance must be prioritized and that contractors who don’t meet this new expectation can expect to suffer consequences.

Plexico provides sensible guidance for GovCon Wire readers so they can stay in the president’s good graces.

  • Boost visibility into business processes
  • Invest in your business
  • Create new compensation milestones, like risk reduction
  • Get ready for recovery before it’s needed

Who Is Kevin Plexico?

GovCon Wire readers trust Plexico for his exclusive insight and expertise into today’s turbulent contracting ecosystem. As SVP for information solutions, he directs overarching research, analysis and specification development for customers in the GovCon and architecture, engineering and construction industries.

He also supervises the production of GovWin, Deltek’s government market information and research service. On Feb. 26, readers can hear directly from Plexico at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit!

Witness Plexico’s thought leadership in person when he moderates the Leading the Shift: CEOs at the Crossroads of Innovation and Integration panel. He’ll be joined by other titans of GovCon, including QinetiQ US’ Tom VecchiollaCapgemini Government Solutions’ Dan Ford and CGI Federal’s Stephanie Mango. Get your pressing questions answered by the best and brightest minds in GovCon and get the scoop on strategies that will define the future of government services, technologies and federal mission success. Secure your seat today!

Deltek’s Kevin Plexico Offers Thought Leadership on Measuring Contractor Success Ahead of Summit Appearance

Related Articles

Congress. Legislation in Congress would boost the DOW's RDT&E budget for FY 2026.
Congress’ FY26 DOW R&D Budget Boost: Essential GovCon News

Critical spending legislation moving through Congress would increase the Pentagon’s RDT&E budget by $6.5 billion It would also increase the Pentagon’s overall budget by $8.4 billion Join the conversation on what the extra money would mean for the DOW at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit this Thursday—Jan. 29! Critical must-pass spending legislation moving through Congress would boost the Pentagon’s fiscal year 2026 research, development, test and evaluation budget by $6.5 billion to a total of $148 billion, according to the compromise bill produced by the House and Senate appropriations committees. The money, combined with the $37 billion in RDT&E money provided in FY

Power lines. The DOW wants AI to be foundational in future warfare, but it must ensure it is energy efficient.
The Pentagon’s Next AI Race Isn’t for Chips—It’s for Power

The DOW wants AI to be a foundational component of U.S. power projection, but generating sufficient power is a big hurdle Experts are evaluating energy-efficient options such as portable nuclear power generators Hear directly from top government officials and industry experts on this topic at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! The Trump administration wants artificial intelligence to be a foundational capability for the U.S. in warfare. The Pentagon seeks to use AI for missions including intelligence analysis, data collection, logistics and more. But ensuring AI is effective in combat requires these systems to be energy efficient, a retired

Soldier and drone. The DOW wants breakthrough UAS and counter-UAS capabilities and it wants them now.
5 Ways the Pentagon Is Upping Its Drone Game

The Department of War wants to acquire advanced UAS and C-UAS technologies from small, innovative firms as quickly as possible The department has embarked on a number of initiatives including lucrative prize competitions and innovative procurements to progress these technologies Get the latest UAS business opportunities from top DOW officials like DIU Acting Director Emil Michael at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! The Department of War wants breakthrough unmanned aircraft system technologies from small, innovative firms and it wants them now. To rapidly procure these capabilities, the department has embarked on a number of initiatives, including lucrative prize competitions,