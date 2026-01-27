Kevin Plexico’s latest column on how President Trump is redefining defense contractor success in his second term is a must-read for GovCons

Kevin Plexico ’s latest column on how defense contractor performance will be measured in President Trump’s second term hits home for many GovCons. The Deltek senior vice president for information solutions, a six-time Wash100 Award winner and one of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Experts, discusses how publicly traded defense contractors perform a difficult balancing act in prioritizing solid financial results as much as performance.

This balancing act is getting even greater attention from President Trump following his Jan. 7 executive order, Prioritizing the Warfighter in Defense Contracting. Trump, in this executive order, declares that performance must be prioritized and that contractors who don’t meet this new expectation can expect to suffer consequences.

Plexico provides sensible guidance for GovCon Wire readers so they can stay in the president’s good graces.

Boost visibility into business processes

Invest in your business

Create new compensation milestones, like risk reduction

Get ready for recovery before it’s needed

Who Is Kevin Plexico?

GovCon Wire readers trust Plexico for his exclusive insight and expertise into today’s turbulent contracting ecosystem. As SVP for information solutions, he directs overarching research, analysis and specification development for customers in the GovCon and architecture, engineering and construction industries.

