Michael Kratsios. The OSTP director discussed AI sovereignty and outlined U.S. initiatives to accelerate global AI adoption.
OSTP Director Michael Kratsios detailed the Trump administration's plan to expand exports of U.S. artificial intelligence and promote AI adoption among allied countries during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Photo: White House
Kratsios Highlights US AI Export, Adoption Initiatives at India AI Impact Summit

Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, detailed the Trump administration’s plan to expand exports of U.S. artificial intelligence technologies and promote AI adoption among allied countries during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Leading the U.S. delegation, Kratsios said the administration’s AI export and adoption strategy advances AI sovereignty for partner countries while rejecting centralized global governance frameworks, the White House said Friday.

“Real AI sovereignty means owning and using best-in-class technology for the benefit of your people, and charting your national destiny in the midst of global transformations,” he said.

Kratsios, a two-time Wash100 awardee, said countries can pursue strategic autonomy through partnerships with the U.S., building on the “American AI stack” while keeping sensitive data within their borders. He encouraged developing nations to accelerate AI deployment in healthcare, education, agriculture, energy infrastructure and citizen-facing government services.

What Is the American AI Exports Program?

During his remarks, Kratsios highlighted the American AI Exports Program as a key initiative supporting the administration’s efforts to expand U.S. AI partnerships abroad.

In October, the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration launched the American AI Exports Program to expand the global reach of U.S. AI technologies by identifying industry-led export packages comprising AI hardware, software, models and applications across various sectors for promotion to markets worldwide. It sought to implement an executive order aimed at promoting the export of the U.S. AI technology stack.

What Are the Other AI Initiatives Announced at the India AI Impact Summit?

In his speech, Kratsios outlined several additional initiatives intended to accelerate global AI adoption. He said the Commerce Department will launch the National Champions Initiative, which will incorporate leading AI companies from partner countries into customized American AI export stacks to demonstrate how U.S. technology can reinforce domestic AI ecosystems.

Kratsios also announced the creation of the U.S. Tech Corps, a new initiative under the Peace Corps that will deploy volunteer technical experts to partner countries to provide support for implementing AI applications in public services.

In addition, he said the Department of the Treasury will establish a new fund at the World Bank to help countries address barriers to AI adoption. He also cited the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s plan to facilitate development of interoperable and secure standards for agentic AI systems through the Center for AI Standards and Innovation’s AI Agent Standards Initiative.

