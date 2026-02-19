Department of Labor logo. DOL launched an open data portal to expand public access to labor data.
The Department of Labor has introduced an open data portal aimed at improving transparency and expanding public access to workforce-related datasets.
DOL Unveils Open Data Portal to Expand Public Access to Workforce Data

The Department of Labor has launched an open data portal designed to improve transparency and expand access to labor-related datasets.

DOL said Wednesday the portal supports the department’s efforts to comply with the OPEN Government Data Act of 2019 and aligns with the Federal Data Strategy introduced during President Trump’s first administration.

The new portal will replace the department’s existing enforcement data page, which will be decommissioned on Monday, Feb. 23.

What Data & Tools Does the DOL Data Portal Offer?

According to the department, the portal includes data from multiple DOL agencies, including national weekly unemployment insurance claims data from the Employment and Training Administration; federal contractor veteran employment data from the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service; and county-level childcare price data from the Women’s Bureau.

DOL said the portal also features a data visualization gallery and a modern application programming interface that allows developers and data users to submit customized requests.

Since its October 2024 soft launch, the platform has attracted over 1,400 registered API users, who have collectively submitted more than 5 million queries, according to DOL.

The department said it plans to further improve the portal over the next year by expanding datasets, enhancing search capabilities, improving artificial intelligence integration and adding additional tools to help users interact with the data.

What Did DOL Secretary Chavez-DeRemer Say About the Data Portal?

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said the new portal marks a significant improvement.

“The department’s new data portal is a significant improvement, featuring better integration with other federal data sources and enhanced artificial intelligence compatibility for finding, visualizing and using data,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

She added that the portal supports a wider user community, including data scientists, researchers, journalists and the general public, and described it as part of the department’s broader vision for improving open data access.

The launch of the new platform came days after DOL unveiled a new framework to guide AI skill development efforts across the U.S. workforce and education systems.

