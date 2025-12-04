The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Purdue University finalized a memorandum of understanding in October to continue their partnership and expand research efforts in national security.

The agreement was signed by Moe Khaleel , associate laboratory director for national security sciences at ORNL, and Dan DeLaurentis , executive vice president for research at Purdue, ORNL said Wednesday.

DeLaurentis said the collaboration leverages the strengths of two world-class research institutions for the national good.

“This also further positions Indiana at the forefront of national security innovation while contributing to national defense workforce development programming by creating new opportunities for students and researchers,” he said.

What Research Areas Will Purdue and ORNL Focus On?

The two organizations will continue to advance joint research initiatives in areas critical to national defense, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber-physical security of infrastructure. These fields align with the Purdue Computes initiative and ORNL’s mission to forge new scientific pathways for national security applications.

“Purdue’s wide national security research portfolio and deep research expertise complement ORNL’s ability to translate science into solutions for critical national security missions. This partnership will help address key national needs by accelerating progress in cyber-physical security, artificial intelligence and quantum computing,” said Khaleel.

The partnership will also focus on national security manufacturing to strengthen domestic production capabilities and ensure the reliable supply of defense equipment, technologies and components that are seen as essential to safeguarding the nation and addressing emerging threats.