Handshake showing partnership. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Purdue University signed a memorandum of understanding.
The Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Purdue University finalized a memorandum of understanding to expand research efforts in national security.
Photo: volzi / Pixabay
/

Purdue, ORNL Expand Research Collaboration on National Security

2 mins read

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Purdue University finalized a memorandum of understanding in October to continue their partnership and expand research efforts in national security.

Purdue, ORNL Expand Research Collaboration on National Security

Research and development are crucial to national defense as global threats continue to evolve. Hear from defense leaders at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 as they explore cutting-edge innovations and initiatives shaping the future of modern warfare.

The agreement was signed by Moe Khaleel, associate laboratory director for national security sciences at ORNL, and Dan DeLaurentis, executive vice president for research at Purdue, ORNL said Wednesday.

DeLaurentis said the collaboration leverages the strengths of two world-class research institutions for the national good.

“This also further positions Indiana at the forefront of national security innovation while contributing to national defense workforce development programming by creating new opportunities for students and researchers,” he said.

What Research Areas Will Purdue and ORNL Focus On?

The two organizations will continue to advance joint research initiatives in areas critical to national defense, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber-physical security of infrastructure. These fields align with the Purdue Computes initiative and ORNL’s mission to forge new scientific pathways for national security applications.

“Purdue’s wide national security research portfolio and deep research expertise complement ORNL’s ability to translate science into solutions for critical national security missions. This partnership will help address key national needs by accelerating progress in cyber-physical security, artificial intelligence and quantum computing,” said Khaleel.

The partnership will also focus on national security manufacturing to strengthen domestic production capabilities and ensure the reliable supply of defense equipment, technologies and components that are seen as essential to safeguarding the nation and addressing emerging threats.

Related Articles

The Capitol building. House lawmakers proposed a bipartisan bill to boost export control enforcement for U.S.-made AI chips.
Bipartisan House Bill Seeks to Strengthen AI Chip Export Control Enforcement

Reps. Tom Kean, R-N.J., and Julie Johnson, D-Texas, have introduced a bipartisan bill to strengthen the enforcement of U.S. export controls to prevent U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips and other sensitive technologies from being smuggled into China and other foreign adversaries. Explore cutting-edge use cases and be part of the conversation shaping the future of AI in government at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Book your spot today! Kean’s office said Wednesday cosponsors of the proposed Stop Stealing Our Chips Act include House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Ranking Member Raja

Col. Joshua Garrison. The head of the 960th Cyberspace Wing said the Air Force Reserve will stand up the 98th COS in January.
Col. Joshua Garrison on Air Force Reserve’s Offensive Cyber Operations Squadron

Col. Joshua Garrison, commander of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, 16th Air Force, said the Air Force Reserve will establish a new cyber operations squadron in January, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together leading military and industry cyber officials to address how government data has become a critical attack surface in modern conflict. As the Pentagon’s zero trust mandate approaches, the summit will serve as a crucial forum to assess U.S. readiness and forge stronger partnerships against escalating global cyber threats. Sign up now to join the conversation. What Will

Phebe Novakovic, chair of AIA's board of governors. Novakovic currently serves as the CEO of General Dynamics
AIA Names Board of Governors Chair for 2026, Unveils Executive Committee Members

The Aerospace Industries Association has appointed Phebe Novakovic, chair and CEO of General Dynamics and a nine-time Wash100 winner, as chair of its board of governors for 2026. Novakovic succeeds Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris Technologies and a three-time Wash100 winner. AIA said Wednesday that Kubasik has been chair of governors board since 2024 and will continue to guide the company as chair emeritus. In a statement, Eric Fanning, a 2018 Wash100 winner who was recently reelected as president and CEO of AIA, thanked Kubasik for his service and welcomed Novakovic as new board leader. “Phebe’s strategic leadership