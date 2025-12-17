U.S. Marine Corps logo. USMC completed New Equipment Training and live-fire exercise for MADIS.
The U.S. Marine Corps completed New Equipment Training and live-fire exercise for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System.
Logo: U.S. Marine Corps / Wikipedia
//

Marines Complete Training, Live-Fire Exercise on MADIS Air Defense System

2 mins read

The U.S. Marine Corps completed new equipment training, or NET, and live-fire exercise for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, marking a significant step in operational readiness for expeditionary air defense, DVIDS reported Monday.

Marines Complete Training, Live-Fire Exercise on MADIS Air Defense System

Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit to hear directly from senior Navy leaders and industry experts on emerging technologies, policy priorities and strategies shaping the future of naval readiness. Sign up now to secure your seat.

According to the report, USMC launched the first full-rate production version of MADIS in September.

During the NET, Marines participated in classroom instruction and hands-on exercises covering the system’s architecture, sensors, radar, weapons platforms and tactical employment at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The training concluded with a live-fire event, allowing Marines to perform simulated engagements against aerial targets.

“I would tell other Marines training on this system to be open and be creative,” said 1st Lt. Michael Rushane. “This is the future of the Marine Corps and the future of GBAD as a whole. The ideas you come up with for how to employ this system, whether you’re a PFC or a General, will pay dividends in the success of this system moving forward.”

What Is USMC MADIS?

MADIS is a mobile, short-range air defense system mounted on a pair of joint light tactical vehicles that form a ground-based air defense weapon system. It is designed to counter and defeat manned and unmanned aerial systems and low-altitude air attacks.

The system features advanced sensors, mobility capabilities, targeting algorithms and a modular design that allows for future upgrades.

Earlier in the development process, the USMC Program Executive Officer Land Systems tested a low-rate initial production model of MADIS during a live-fire exercise in December 2023 at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. That test demonstrated the system’s capability against unmanned aerial threats.

Related Articles

Gen. John Lamontagne. The head of Air Mobility Command has been nominated to serve as the next Air Force vice chief of staff.
Gen. John Lamontagne Nominated as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. John Lamontagne, commander of Air Mobility Command, to serve as the next vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. According to a congressional notice, the Senate received Lamontagne’s nomination from the president on Monday. Breaking Defense reported that if confirmed, Lamontagne would fill the post previously held by Gen. James Slife, who was relieved in February amid a purge of senior military officers. Lamontagne’s nomination came nearly two months after the Senate confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the Air Force. Save your spot now for Potomac

The National Institute of Standards and Technology's logo. NIST issued draft guidance for AI-related cybersecurity
NIST Releases Draft AI Cybersecurity Framework for Public Comment

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published a preliminary draft of its Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence, which provides guidance on the secure adoption of AI. The draft will be open for review and comments until Jan. 30, the agency said Tuesday. Learn about the increasing role of cyber in global conflict and get updates on where defense and federal civilian agencies are in their zero trust journeys at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Secure your spot at this critical GovCon networking event today. What Is in NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework Profile for

Shipbuilding. The Atlantic Council formed the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force
Atlantic Council Forms Task Force to Revitalize US Shipbuilding Capacity

The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory have launched the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force to provide recommendations on modernizing and addressing the gaps in the nation’s maritime industrial base. Wash100 winners Christine Fox, former acting deputy secretary of defense, and Mark Esper, former secretary of defense, will serve as co-chairs of the task force together with Kenneth Braithwaite, 77th secretary of the Navy, the Atlantic Council said Tuesday. “It is vital that the United States regains its ability to rapidly repair and produce ships today, while simultaneously preparing to