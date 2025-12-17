The U.S. Marine Corps completed new equipment training, or NET, and live-fire exercise for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, marking a significant step in operational readiness for expeditionary air defense, DVIDS reported Monday.

According to the report, USMC launched the first full-rate production version of MADIS in September.

During the NET, Marines participated in classroom instruction and hands-on exercises covering the system’s architecture, sensors, radar, weapons platforms and tactical employment at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The training concluded with a live-fire event, allowing Marines to perform simulated engagements against aerial targets.

“I would tell other Marines training on this system to be open and be creative,” said 1st Lt. Michael Rushane. “This is the future of the Marine Corps and the future of GBAD as a whole. The ideas you come up with for how to employ this system, whether you’re a PFC or a General, will pay dividends in the success of this system moving forward.”

What Is USMC MADIS?

MADIS is a mobile, short-range air defense system mounted on a pair of joint light tactical vehicles that form a ground-based air defense weapon system. It is designed to counter and defeat manned and unmanned aerial systems and low-altitude air attacks.

The system features advanced sensors, mobility capabilities, targeting algorithms and a modular design that allows for future upgrades.

Earlier in the development process, the USMC Program Executive Officer Land Systems tested a low-rate initial production model of MADIS during a live-fire exercise in December 2023 at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. That test demonstrated the system’s capability against unmanned aerial threats.