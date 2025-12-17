Shipbuilding. The Atlantic Council formed the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force
The Atlantic Council, in partnership with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, brought together defense and industry leaders to explore ways to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding sector.
Photo: richardjohnson / Shutterstock
/

Atlantic Council Forms Task Force to Revitalize US Shipbuilding Capacity

3 mins read

The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory have launched the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force to provide recommendations on modernizing and addressing the gaps in the nation’s maritime industrial base.

Wash100 winners Christine Fox, former acting deputy secretary of defense, and Mark Esper, former secretary of defense, will serve as co-chairs of the task force together with Kenneth Braithwaite, 77th secretary of the Navy, the Atlantic Council said Tuesday.

“It is vital that the United States regains its ability to rapidly repair and produce ships today, while simultaneously preparing to take advantage of modern technology,” Fox stated. “Only with the adoption of new technology and processes will it be able to produce new, more capable ships, rapidly and affordably.”

Who Are the Members of the Task Force?

The task force brings together defense industry experts, including former military and Pentagon leaders.

Wash100 awardees Nickolas Guertin, former assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition; Ellen Lord, former under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; and retired Navy Adm. John Richardson, former chief of naval operations, are some of the task force members from government.

Officials from Hanwha Defense USA, C3 AI, PTC, General Dynamics, Colonna’s Shipyard and other companies represent industry in the task force.

What Are the First Activities of the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force?

Over the next 12 months, the group will convene to explore various topics related to shipbuilding, such as introducing advanced manufacturing capabilities, creating workforce incentives and assessing if ally-headquartered firms can increase U.S. shipbuilding capacity.

The Atlantic Council provides a forum for global leaders to discuss and navigate economic and political changes. The organization publishes papers to help shape public policies and strategies.

In October, the Hypersonic Capabilities Task Force published a report warning about China’s and Russia’s efforts to build hundreds of hypersonic weapons. The task force, led by Ryan McCarthy, former Army secretary and a Wash100 Award recipient, and former Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James, provided 10 recommendations for Congress and the Department of War to rapidly develop and field U.S. hypersonic capabilities. 

Atlantic Council also recently launched the ReForge Commission for nationwide defense industrial mobilization and revitalization of the U.S. defense industrial base.

Related Articles

Gen. John Lamontagne. The head of Air Mobility Command has been nominated to serve as the next Air Force vice chief of staff.
Gen. John Lamontagne Nominated as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. John Lamontagne, commander of Air Mobility Command, to serve as the next vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. According to a congressional notice, the Senate received Lamontagne’s nomination from the president on Monday. Breaking Defense reported that if confirmed, Lamontagne would fill the post previously held by Gen. James Slife, who was relieved in February amid a purge of senior military officers. Lamontagne’s nomination came nearly two months after the Senate confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the Air Force. Save your spot now for Potomac

U.S. Marine Corps logo. USMC completed New Equipment Training and live-fire exercise for MADIS.
Marines Complete Training, Live-Fire Exercise on MADIS Air Defense System

The U.S. Marine Corps completed new equipment training, or NET, and live-fire exercise for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, marking a significant step in operational readiness for expeditionary air defense, DVIDS reported Monday. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit to hear directly from senior Navy leaders and industry experts on emerging technologies, policy priorities and strategies shaping the future of naval readiness. Sign up now to secure your seat. According to the report, USMC launched the first full-rate production version of MADIS in September. During the NET, Marines participated in classroom instruction and hands-on exercises

The National Institute of Standards and Technology's logo. NIST issued draft guidance for AI-related cybersecurity
NIST Releases Draft AI Cybersecurity Framework for Public Comment

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published a preliminary draft of its Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence, which provides guidance on the secure adoption of AI. The draft will be open for review and comments until Jan. 30, the agency said Tuesday. Learn about the increasing role of cyber in global conflict and get updates on where defense and federal civilian agencies are in their zero trust journeys at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Secure your spot at this critical GovCon networking event today. What Is in NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework Profile for