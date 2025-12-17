The Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory have launched the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force to provide recommendations on modernizing and addressing the gaps in the nation’s maritime industrial base.

Wash100 winners Christine Fox, former acting deputy secretary of defense, and Mark Esper, former secretary of defense, will serve as co-chairs of the task force together with Kenneth Braithwaite, 77th secretary of the Navy, the Atlantic Council said Tuesday.

“It is vital that the United States regains its ability to rapidly repair and produce ships today, while simultaneously preparing to take advantage of modern technology,” Fox stated. “Only with the adoption of new technology and processes will it be able to produce new, more capable ships, rapidly and affordably.”

Who Are the Members of the Task Force?

The task force brings together defense industry experts, including former military and Pentagon leaders.

Wash100 awardees Nickolas Guertin, former assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition; Ellen Lord, former under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; and retired Navy Adm. John Richardson, former chief of naval operations, are some of the task force members from government.

Officials from Hanwha Defense USA, C3 AI, PTC, General Dynamics, Colonna’s Shipyard and other companies represent industry in the task force.

What Are the First Activities of the Revitalizing US Shipbuilding Task Force?

Over the next 12 months, the group will convene to explore various topics related to shipbuilding, such as introducing advanced manufacturing capabilities, creating workforce incentives and assessing if ally-headquartered firms can increase U.S. shipbuilding capacity.

The Atlantic Council provides a forum for global leaders to discuss and navigate economic and political changes. The organization publishes papers to help shape public policies and strategies.

In October, the Hypersonic Capabilities Task Force published a report warning about China’s and Russia’s efforts to build hundreds of hypersonic weapons. The task force, led by Ryan McCarthy, former Army secretary and a Wash100 Award recipient, and former Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James, provided 10 recommendations for Congress and the Department of War to rapidly develop and field U.S. hypersonic capabilities.

Atlantic Council also recently launched the ReForge Commission for nationwide defense industrial mobilization and revitalization of the U.S. defense industrial base.