Gen. John Lamontagne. The head of Air Mobility Command has been nominated to serve as the next Air Force vice chief of staff.
President Trump has nominated Gen. John Lamontagne, commander of Air Mobility Command, to serve as the next vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.
Photo: U.S. Air Force
Gen. John Lamontagne Nominated as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. John Lamontagne, commander of Air Mobility Command, to serve as the next vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

According to a congressional notice, the Senate received Lamontagne’s nomination from the president on Monday.

Breaking Defense reported that if confirmed, Lamontagne would fill the post previously held by Gen. James Slife, who was relieved in February amid a purge of senior military officers.

Lamontagne’s nomination came nearly two months after the Senate confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the Air Force.

Who Is Gen. John Lamontagne?

Lamontagne has been serving as head of Air Mobility Command since September 2024. In this capacity, he leads over 40,000 active-duty personnel, nearly 8,000 civilians and 551 aircraft, executing air mobility missions in support of the joint force, allies and partners.

Before assuming the AMC commander role, he served as deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.

The general previously served as chief of staff of U.S. European Command; deputy director, J-5, Joint Staff; and commander of the 618th Air Operations Center at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

The U.S. Air Force Academy astronautical engineering graduate has logged more than 4,000 flight hours as a command pilot of C-12, KC-135R and C-17A aircraft.

