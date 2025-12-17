The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published a preliminary draft of its Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence, which provides guidance on the secure adoption of AI.

The draft will be open for review and comments until Jan. 30, the agency said Tuesday.

What Is in NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence?

The Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence is intended to address the cybersecurity risks associated with the rapid advancement of AI.

The document centers on three focus areas that every organization will have to address, according to Barbara Cuthill, deputy program manager for the agency’s cybersecurity for Internet of Things program and one of the authors of the framework.

The focus areas are:

AI security

AI-enabled cyber defense

Countering AI-enabled cyberattacks

NIST developed the preliminary draft through feedback from the initial concept paper the agency published in February, a workshop it hosted in April and a series of community of interest meetings held through mid-2025.

The agency plans to publish the framework’s initial public draft in 2026.

“The Cyber AI Profile is all about enabling organizations to gain confidence on their AI journey,” Cuthill stated. “We hope it will help them feel equipped to have conversations about how their cybersecurity environment will change with AI and to augment what they are already doing with their cybersecurity programs.”

What Is Cybersecurity Framework 2.0?

The Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence supports the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, or CSF, 2.0, which provides resources on how to manage cybersecurity risks.

NIST also recently published its second public draft of the CSF 2.0 Quick-Start Guide on planning workforce actions based on real risk conditions. Comments on the draft are due on Jan. 7.