President Donald Trump has nominated Mark Ditlevson as the next assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. According to Congress records, the nomination was received by the Senate on Oct. 2 and has since been referred to the Committee on Armed Services.

If confirmed, Ditlevson will succeed Melissa Griffin Dalton, who served in the position under President Joe Biden.

Who Is Mark Ditlevson?

Ditlevson currently sits as the acting assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. In the role, he oversees policy and planning for matters related to homeland defense, including providing defense support for civil authorities, and manages defense relations across the Western Hemisphere.

On LinkedIn, Ditlevson shared that he served as policy adviser to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and as special assistant to the assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low intensity conflict. He also served as an explosives ordnance disposal officer for the U.S. Navy for over six years.

The seasoned government leader holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy.