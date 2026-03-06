DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Senator Markwayne Mullin has been selected to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary.
Senator Markwayne Mullin has been selected to replace Kristi Noem as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Photo: United States Senate
/

Markwayne Mullin Selected as Next Homeland Security Secretary

2 mins read

President Donald Trump has selected Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to serve as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The leadership transition is scheduled to take effect on March 31, Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday.

Who Is Markwayne Mullin?

Mullin, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, is serving his first term in the Senate after being elected in 2023. He represents Oklahoma on the Senate Armed Services, Appropriations, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP, and Indian Affairs committees.

He is the first tribal citizen to serve in the Senate in nearly 20 years and the second Cherokee Nation citizen to hold the role. Before joining the Senate, Mullin served in the House of Representatives for a decade. The former mixed martial artist brings 25 years of entrepreneurial experience.

Mullin earned a degree in applied science in construction technology from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. He also received an honorary doctorate from Bacone College.

“Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” said Trump. “As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.”

Why Is the DHS Leadership Change Taking Place?

Mullin’s selection follows the departure of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is set to take the position of “Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.” In this newly created role, the two-time Wash100 Award winner will focus on a Western Hemisphere security initiative.

In a DHS press release published Thursday, Noem said she will build on the partnerships and national security experience she gained during her tenure at the DHS.

“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion, and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard,” Noem said.

Related Articles

Aaron Bishop. The former Air Force CISO has been named acting DOW deputy CIO for cybersecurity and CISO.
James “Aaron” Bishop Named Acting DOW Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, CISO

The Department of War’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has announced the appointment of James “Aaron” Bishop, former Air Force chief information security officer, as acting DOW deputy CIO for cybersecurity and CISO.  The cybersecurity leadership transition at the Pentagon comes as government and industry continue to strengthen collaboration on emerging cyberthreats and mission resilience. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 and join the discussion about the evolving federal cyber landscape. In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the DOW Office of the CIO said Bishop assumed the responsibilities of acting DOW CISO

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, DPRM for submarines at DOW. Gaucher was confirmed by the Senate as DPRM for submarines in January
Trump Nominee Robert Gaucher Assumes Duties as First DRPM for Submarines

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher has begun his tenure as the Department of War’s first direct reporting portfolio manager, or DPRM, for submarines, a newly created leadership role to oversee the Navy’s nuclear submarine programs, Breaking Defense reported. He was nominated by President Donald Trump in December and confirmed by the Senate through a voice vote in January, according to Congress.gov. What Are Robert Gaucher’s New Responsibilities as Submarine Czar? As the Pentagon’s submarine portfolio manager, Gaucher will oversee the acquisition and production of all U.S. nuclear submarines and coordinate with defense leaders on program priorities and resources. “The establishment of

U.S. Army seal. The Army has launched Project ARIA to advance the use of AI capabilities to modernize military operations.
Army Launches Project ARIA to Accelerate AI Adoption

The Army has launched Project ARIA, or Army Rapid Implementation of Artificial Intelligence, to harness AI capabilities as part of efforts to modernize military operations, improve decision-making and reduce administrative workloads for soldiers.  The Army’s launch of Project ARIA highlights the growing role of AI in modern military operations and decision-making. Join government and industry officials at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit as they discuss emerging AI strategies and technologies. Save your seat now to join the conversation on the future of AI in defense and government. What Is Project ARIA? The service said Thursday Project ARIA