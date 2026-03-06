President Donald Trump has selected Sen. Markwayne Mullin , R-Okla., to serve as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security . The leadership transition is scheduled to take effect on March 31, Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday.

Who Is Markwayne Mullin?

Mullin, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, is serving his first term in the Senate after being elected in 2023. He represents Oklahoma on the Senate Armed Services, Appropriations, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, or HELP, and Indian Affairs committees.

He is the first tribal citizen to serve in the Senate in nearly 20 years and the second Cherokee Nation citizen to hold the role. Before joining the Senate, Mullin served in the House of Representatives for a decade. The former mixed martial artist brings 25 years of entrepreneurial experience.

Mullin earned a degree in applied science in construction technology from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. He also received an honorary doctorate from Bacone College.

“Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” said Trump. “As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.”

Why Is the DHS Leadership Change Taking Place?

Mullin’s selection follows the departure of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem , who is set to take the position of “Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.” In this newly created role, the two-time Wash100 Award winner will focus on a Western Hemisphere security initiative.

In a DHS press release published Thursday, Noem said she will build on the partnerships and national security experience she gained during her tenure at the DHS.

“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion, and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard,” Noem said.