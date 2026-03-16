Matthew Lennox. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox assumed command of the Cyber National Mission Force.
Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox assumed command of the Cyber National Mission Force.
Photo: U.S. Army Cyber Command
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Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox Assumes Command of Cyber National Mission Force

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox has assumed command of the Cyber National Mission Force, succeeding Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock. 

The U.S. Cyber Command said Friday that a change of command ceremony was held on the same day at its headquarters in Maryland, with Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander of U.S. Cyber Command, presiding over the ceremony.

Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox Assumes Command of Cyber National Mission Force

The 2026 Cyber Summit, hosted by Potomac Officers Club on May 21, will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss national cybersecurity priorities, emerging threats and operational strategies shaping the cyber domain. Register now.

What Role Does the Cyber National Mission Force Play?

Tasked with safeguarding U.S. national interests, the CNMF conducts full-spectrum operations to neutralize adversary cyber threats and counter malign influence activities.

Lennox now leads a joint force of about 2,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel organized into 39 cyber teams operating across six task forces.

Who Is Matthew Lennox?

Lennox most recently served as deputy commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber at U.S. Army Cyber Command, leading a team providing cyberspace support to U.S. Central Command, Africa Command and Northern Command.

Commissioned as a field artillery officer in 1997, he has held leadership positions from platoon leader to brigade commander and has supported peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and combat operations in Iraq.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering technology from Texas A&M University and master’s degrees in information security policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University and strategic studies from the Army War College.

What Comes Next for Lorna Mahlock?

Mahlock will assume the role of deputy commander at U.S. Cyber Command following Senate confirmation earlier this year. She led the CNMF beginning in January 2024, overseeing operations to strengthen the command’s cyber capabilities and address evolving threats in the digital domain.

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