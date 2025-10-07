Matthew Napoli has officially assumed the responsibilities of as the deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation at the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

He said in a LinkedIn post that he was sworn into office by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

“A special thank you to the incredible NNSA leadership team of Brandon Williams and Scott Pappano — and the President, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly — for their trust and confidence,” he wrote.

Williams currently serves as the administrator of NNSA, while Pappano is the agency’s principal deputy administrator.

President Donald Trump nominated Napoli in February, and the Senate confirmed him in September in a 51–47 vote.

Who Is Matthew Napoli?

Napoli previously served as executive director of foreign and public affairs for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, a joint organization between DOE and the Department of that Navy that oversees all aspects of naval nuclear propulsion. In the role, he also managed U.S. relationships with key partners in naval nuclear propulsion, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

He also served as an officer in the Navy until 2009. He was involved in the naval nuclear propulsion plant design for the Virginia Class attack submarine, the USS Gerald R. Ford Class aircraft carrier and the Columbia Class ballistic missile submarine.