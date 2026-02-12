Microsoft has collaborated with the University of Alabama in Huntsville , or UAH, to advance cloud, artificial intelligence and hybrid-edge technologies supporting federal and defense missions.

What Will the UAH-Microsoft Partnership Offer?

UAH said Wednesday Microsoft will join its Invention to Innovation Center, or I2C, as a Corporate Innovation Partner to help advance mission-oriented technology programs. The partnership aims to support federal agencies in modernizing legacy systems, operating across hybrid and multi-cloud environments and deploying responsible AI for critical applications.

“This partnership exemplifies UAH’s role as a hub of innovation for federal enterprise,” said Rigved Joshi , assistant vice president for innovation and entrepreneurship at UAH and director of the I2C. “By bringing Microsoft into the I²C, we are creating new pathways to accelerate mission readiness, expand workforce development and drive sustained economic growth across North Alabama.”

How Will the Collaboration Support Federal Customers?

Microsoft will bring its tailored enterprise-grade cloud, AI and hybrid-edge capabilities to the North Alabama federal ecosystem. The company will integrate with UAH’s research enterprise, the Redstone Arsenal defense community and local innovators to fast-track technology maturation and field secure cloud and edge capabilities for national security and aerospace applications.

What Will the Partnership Focus On?

The partnership will prioritize cloud modernization, hybrid resilience, responsible AI use and edge computing for defense and space operations. It will also emphasize workforce development through applied training and certification programs, while supporting regional startups and innovators. The effort also aims to advance digital transformation initiatives at the Missile Defense Agency and other federal agencies.

What Is the Invention to Innovation Center?

The I2C, part of UAH’s Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development, is a regional hub that helps startups, researchers and industry collaborators turn new ideas into market-ready technologies, while fostering collaboration across North Alabama and South-Central Tennessee.