Miranda Coleman announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed acting program executive officer for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise.

Who Is Miranda Coleman?

Miranda Coleman is an experienced acquisition and technology leader who has held senior roles at Army PEO Enterprise. Prior to her promotion, she held the acting deputy program executive officer role, spearheading four O-6–led project management offices aligned with the Army’s business mission domains. Her other leadership roles include acting assistant PEO for quality and transformation, deputy chief information officer and deputy director of the Artificial Intelligence Factory at the AI Integration Center under Army Futures Command.

What Experience Does Miranda Coleman Bring to the Role?

Coleman has led major Army data and analytics initiatives, including serving as product lead for the Army Vantage program, where she managed the platform’s lifecycle and performance. Her background spans acquisition and IT leadership roles across PEO Enterprise Information Systems, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, or ASA(ALT), PEO Soldier and the Rapid Equipping Force. Prior to government service, she spent nearly five years in industry as a SharePoint consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton .