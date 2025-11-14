Mars. NASA’s twin ESCAPADE spacecraft were deployed in MEO after a New Glenn launch.
NASA’s twin ESCAPADE spacecraft were deployed in MEO after a New Glenn launch.
Photo by joshimerbin/Shutterstock
/

NASA’s ESCAPADE Satellites Deployed, Targeting Mars in 2027

2 mins read

NASA’s twin ESCAPADE spacecraft, designed by Rocket Lab, have deployed into orbit following their launch aboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, beginning the first coordinated two-spacecraft orbital science mission to Mars.

What Happened During the Launch?

The mission lifted off on Nov. 13 from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, NASA said Thursday. After stage separation, New Glenn’s first stage began its autonomous descent toward Blue Origin’s landing platform in the Atlantic Ocean, while the second stage’s BE-3U engines ignited to carry ESCAPADE, short for Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, to medium Earth orbit.

NASA confirmed the payloads were released, marking the start of the mission’s yearlong Earth-proximity phase.

What Is ESCAPADE’s Flight Path to Mars?

During the Earth-proximity phase, the spacecraft will build the speed needed for a trans-Mars injection burn planned for November 2026. NASA said ESCAPADE will take advantage of the Oberth effect, increasing efficiency by firing the engines at higher speeds.

The satellites are expected to arrive at Mars in September 2027. They will enter a large capture orbit before NASA and its partner teams adjust and synchronize their trajectories for a science mission scheduled to begin in spring 2028.

What Will the Mission Study?

Using coordinated measurements from different points around the planet, the two ESCAPADE orbiters will investigate how Mars’ magnetosphere responds to solar activity and how energy and particles move around the planet. NASA said the findings will help improve understanding of environmental conditions relevant to future robotic and human missions.

Who Is Involved in the Mission?

The ESCAPADE mission is managed by the University of California, Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Advanced Space and Blue Origin serve as key partners.

Launch services were provided under NASA’s Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare contract, which supports lower-cost launch opportunities for science and technology missions.

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence. DOE seeks input on a plan to establish a consortium to curate scientific data for use in AI models.
DOE Seeks Input on Partnerships for Transformational AI Models

The Department of Energy has issued a request for information to explore the formation of a public-private consortium focused on curating scientific data from national laboratories for artificial intelligence applications.  Join us for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19, featuring top voices from agencies and industry. Register now to explore cutting-edge use cases and join the dialogue shaping the future of AI in government. According to the RFI published Thursday on SAM.gov, DOE also expects the consortium to develop self-improving AI models for science and engineering and make them available to the scientific community through

Department of the Navy seal. DON introduced the Innovation Adoption Kit to help commanders evaluate and scale technologies.
Navy Launches Innovation Adoption Kit to Advance Tech Integration

The Department of the Navy has unveiled the Innovation Adoption Kit, or IAK, a framework designed to help commanders and program managers evaluate, implement and scale innovative technologies across the DON enterprise.  Be part of the conversation shaping government technology at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Hear from experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Register today to secure your spot! What Is the Purpose of DON’s Innovation Adoption Kit? In a memo published in October, the Office of the DON Chief Information Officer said the IAK aims to bridge the gap between emerging commercial innovations and

CISA logo. CISA, FBI and international partners have issued updated guidance against the Akira ransomware.
CISA, FBI, Partners Issue Updated Guidance Against Akira Ransomware Threat

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, other U.S. agencies and international partners have issued new guidance identifying new methods used by the Akira ransomware group and how to defend against them. What Does the CISA Guidance Against Akira Ransomware Include? The joint advisory provides indicators of compromise and common tactics, techniques and procedures, allowing IT teams to identify Akira ransomware activity and protect their networks, CISA said Thursday. The update is part of CISA and the FBI’s ongoing efforts to combat ransomware. CISA and the FBI are urging organizations to act quickly by backing up critical data regularly,