Mars. NASA has issued a solictation seeking proposals from vendors capable of developing the Mars Telecommunications Network.
NASA has issued a solictation seeking proposals from vendors capable of developing the Mars Telecommunications Network.
Photo: joshimerbin / Shutterstock
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NASA Seeks Industry Proposals for Mars Telecommunications Network

2 mins read
  • NASA issues RFP for a next-generation Mars communications network
  • Planned system would support future robotic and human missions with high-bandwidth connectivity
  • Agency aims to deploy the Mars Telecommunications Network around 2030

NASA is seeking industry proposals for the development of the Mars Telecommunications Network, or MTN, a planned communications system for upcoming Mars exploration efforts.

NASA Seeks Industry Proposals for Mars Telecommunications Network

NASA’s Mars Telecommunications Network initiative highlights the need for advanced communications technologies in future space operations. Learn how government and industry leaders are approaching innovation and mission challenges at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Register today.

What Is NASA Seeking From Industry?

The agency said Thursday that the request for proposals calls for input on current and future operational missions, including accommodation for science payloads and high-bandwidth communications capabilities for Mars exploration. NASA said the telecommunications network is expected to be operational on Mars by 2030.

The contract will include a core requirement for the delivery of the MTN, along with optional services covering launch, integration, on-orbit commissioning and up to five years of mission operations. NASA said the agreement will also support task orders for engineering analysis, including design evaluation, planning activities, feasibility assessments and trade studies related to MTN capabilities and future enhancements.

The solicitation follows a draft released April 2 and feedback gathered from industry partners during an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

What Is the Mars Telecommunications Network?

The network is a communications system intended to support future exploration missions to Mars. It will rely on high-performance orbiters to relay science data, imagery and mission-critical information for surface, orbital and eventual human exploration. NASA said the effort is part of its broader space architecture to expand continuous communications services to the Moon and Mars.

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