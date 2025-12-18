NASA and its commercial partners are conducting demonstrations of advanced satellite relay capabilities supporting near-Earth science missions as part of the Communications Services Project.

What Is NASA’s Communications Services Project?

The project, managed by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation Program, aims to modernize its communications, including how the agency tracks, commands and receives data from science missions in near-Earth orbit, the agency said Wednesday. The demonstrations mark progress toward retiring the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite system and adopting commercial services under the project.

Which Companies Are Working With NASA on the Project?

Amazon and SpaceX are both working to advance optical communications. Amazon’s Leo for Government program is preparing high‑rate optical data exchange tests across its low-Earth orbit satellites, while SpaceX has already showcased similar capabilities through Starlink during the Polaris Dawn and Fram2 missions.

SES Space & Defense and Telesat are driving multi‑orbit relay innovations. SES evaluated real‑time data relay capabilities across LEO, medium Earth orbit and geosynchronous orbit with Planet Labs, while Telesat is testing its Lightspeed network with optical inter‑satellite links to build a global mesh by 2027.

Viasat is demonstrating launch telemetry, spacecraft command and Ka‑band data relay through its geostationary orbit networks, including tracking Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch, with more tests planned for 2026.