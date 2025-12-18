Satellite communications. NASA and its partners have demonstrated commercial satellite relay services.
NASA and its partners have demonstrated commercial satellite relay services for near-Earth missions.
Photo: Honeywell Aerospace Technologies
/

NASA, Partners Test Commercial Satellite Relay Services for Near-Earth Missions

1 min read

NASA and its commercial partners are conducting demonstrations of advanced satellite relay capabilities supporting near-Earth science missions as part of the Communications Services Project.

What Is NASA’s Communications Services Project?

The project, managed by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation Program, aims to modernize its communications, including how the agency tracks, commands and receives data from science missions in near-Earth orbit, the agency said Wednesday. The demonstrations mark progress toward retiring the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite system and adopting commercial services under the project.

Which Companies Are Working With NASA on the Project?

Amazon and SpaceX are both working to advance optical communications. Amazon’s Leo for Government program is preparing high‑rate optical data exchange tests across its low-Earth orbit satellites, while SpaceX has already showcased similar capabilities through Starlink during the Polaris Dawn and Fram2 missions.

SES Space & Defense and Telesat are driving multi‑orbit relay innovations. SES evaluated real‑time data relay capabilities across LEO, medium Earth orbit and geosynchronous orbit with Planet Labs, while Telesat is testing its Lightspeed network with optical inter‑satellite links to build a global mesh by 2027.

Viasat is demonstrating launch telemetry, spacecraft command and Ka‑band data relay through its geostationary orbit networks, including tracking Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch, with more tests planned for 2026.

Related Articles

Douglas Matty. The Pentagon’s CDAO is leaving his post to focus on the Golden Dome for America missile defense project.
Douglas Matty Leaving CDAO Post to Focus on Golden Dome

Douglas Matty, the Department of War’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, is leaving his current role to focus on the Trump administration’s Golden Dome for America next-generation missile defense shield project, DefenseScoop reported Wednesday. Gain exclusive insights from industry experts and explore innovative programs shaping national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Reserve your spot today for this must-attend event. Andrew Mapes, acting principal deputy CDAO, will serve as acting chief of the Pentagon’s AI office until DOW finds a permanent replacement to Matty. In April, Matty took on the CDAO role

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. Jared Isaacman has been confirmed as administrator of NASA.
Jared Isaacman Confirmed as NASA Administrator

The Senate confirmed Jared Isaacman as the next administrator of NASA on Wednesday. Isaacman’s nomination was approved by a vote of 67 in favor and 30 against, with three senators not voting, according to the official Senate roll call. He succeeds Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who was named interim NASA administrator in July.  How Did President Trump Handle Isaacman’s Nomination? President Trump initially nominated Isaacman to be NASA administrator in December 2024 but withdrew the nomination five months later following “a thorough review of prior associations.” Isaacman was renominated in November. “Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries

Capitol building. The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass the $901 billion fiscal year 2026 NDAA.
Senate OKs $901B FY 2026 Defense Authorization Bill

The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass a $900.6 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026. The upper chamber’s vote came days after the House approved the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now headed to the White House for President Trump’s signature. What Acquisition Reforms Are Proposed in FY 2026 NDAA? In a statement published Wednesday, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the NDAA seeks to improve the Department of War’s acquisition process. “The acquisition reforms will help speed the development and fielding of new systems and technology