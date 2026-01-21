NASA DAA Joel Kearns. NASA has selected three new science payloads to be delivered to the moon on future lunar missions.
NASA has selected three new science payloads to be delivered to the moon on future lunar missions.
Photo: Joel Kearns / LinkedIn
/

NASA Selects Three New Science Payloads for Future Lunar Missions

3 mins read

NASA has selected three new lunar science investigations to be delivered to the Moon under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative and Artemis campaign. The research payloads will be delivered to the lunar surface by U.S. commercial partners no earlier than 2028, NASA said Tuesday.

NASA Selects Three New Science Payloads for Future Lunar Missions

Save your seat and join senior U.S. Air Force and Space Force leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit in July for insights on advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future of air and space.

What Are NASA’s New Science Investigations?

NASA’s newly selected instruments, chosen through the Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon, or PRISM, call for proposals, include:

Emission Imager for Lunar Infrared Analysis in 3D, or EMILIA-3D

EMILIA-3D will create 3D thermal maps of the lunar surface using a thermal imager and visible-light imaging. The data will help enhance navigation and understanding of how temperature relates to lunar soil properties.

Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration With Rapidity, or LISTER

LISTER will drill below the Moon’s surface to measure heat flow, temperature changes and thermal conductivity. These measurements will provide insight into the Moon’s internal heat and thermal history.

Site-agnostic Energetic Lunar Ion & Neutron Environment, or SELINE

SELINE will analyze the Moon’s radiation environment by measuring cosmic rays and their interactions with lunar soil or regolith. The results will support space weather research and help enhance safety planning for human exploration.

What Is NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services Initiative?

NASA’s CLPS program supports rapid and repeated lunar surface access while promoting the development of a sustainable commercial lunar landing marketplace. In 2025, the program delivered the Next Generation Lunar Retroreflector and the radiation-tolerant RadPC computer. The agency also issued a request for information in January for the CLPS 2.0 contract, a follow-on to NASA’s existing agreements.

“With CLPS, NASA has been taking a new approach to lunar science, relying on U.S. industry innovation to travel to the surface of the Moon and enable scientific discovery,” said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration of the science mission directorate at NASA. “These selections continue this pipeline of lunar exploration, through research that will not only expand our knowledge about the Moon’s history and environment, but also inform future human safety and navigation on the Moon and beyond.”

Related Articles

Michael Lynch. The former CEO of Zedsen has been named GSA's deputy administrator.
Michael Lynch Named GSA Deputy Administrator

The General Services Administration has appointed Michael Lynch, a seasoned business leader, as deputy administrator. In this capacity, Lynch will help implement GSA programs and advance the agency’s mission of providing innovative services to federal agencies, the agency said Tuesday. What Are GSA Administrator Edward Forst’s Thoughts on Michael Lynch’s Appointment? GSA Administrator Edward Forst praised Lynch’s leadership and impact since joining the agency. “Since joining GSA, Mike has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strong leadership, and a clear track record of results,” said Forst. “In addition to serving as the agency’s chief operating officer, Mike will lead the development and

Lt. Gen. James Adams III, programs and resources deputy commandant of the Marine Corps. Adams was nominated as DIA director
Trump Selects Marine Corps Leader James Adams III to Lead Defense Intelligence Agency

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. James Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps, as the next director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.  The Department of War confirmed the nominations in a press release Tuesday, adding that Adams is also up for reappointment to the grade of lieutenant general.  What Are the Responsibilities of a DIA Director? If confirmed, Adams will command the agency, which provides military intelligence to policymakers and the Department of War, and its 16,500-person workforce. He will also serve as principal adviser to the secretary of war and to the

U.S. Coast Guard logo. USCG unveiled CG-RAPTOR to accelerate the development of new technologies to meet urgent requirements.
Coast Guard Seeks to Accelerate Innovation Through CG-RAPTOR

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched the Office of Rapid Response and Prototyping, or CG-RAPTOR, to help identify and accelerate the development of new technologies to meet urgent operational requirements. USCG said Friday CG-RAPTOR is a key component of the Force Design 2028 initiative, enabling the service to experiment with applications and business processes before making enterprise investments. “With Force Design 2028, we are completely changing the game on how the Coast Guard delivers our mission through operational agility, integration and automation,” said Capt. Chad Brick, the inaugural chief of CG-RAPTOR.  “CG-RAPTOR feeds on this transformative approach, rapidly driving cutting-edge