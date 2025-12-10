Simulation training. NASA has demonstrated its new Strategic Deconfliction Simulation platform.
Photo: 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen / DVIDS
NASA Demonstrates New Simulation Platform for Urban Air Taxi & Drone Operations

NASA has demonstrated its new Strategic Deconfliction Simulation platform, designed to manage electric air taxis and drones operation in congested areas.

How Does NASA’s Strategic Deconfliction Simulation Platform Work?

The agency said Tuesday the demonstration, conducted at the Ames Research Center, showcased the Situational Viewer and Demand-Capacity Balancing Monitor. These tools display real-time air traffic and flight plan adjustments. The simulation tested drone operations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, showing how preplanned flights can reduce congestion and manage airspace demand and capacity.

“Simulating these complex environments supports broader efforts to ensure safe integration of drones and other advanced vehicles into the US airspace,” said Hanbong Lee, engineer at NASA Ames.

The agency intends to run a technical capability level simulation in 2026,  which is expected to help NASA refine services that manage aircraft operating in urban areas.

Which Companies Collaborated With NASA for the Simulation Platform Demonstration?

NASA’s Air Mobility Pathfinders project team collaborated with industry partners to develop the simulation technology, an initiative under the agency’s Airspace Operations and Safety Program. This includes ANRA Technologies, which participated in the demonstration by showcasing its fleet and vertiport management systems to coordinate multiple aircraft and ground operations.

In a similar move, NASA partnered with ResilienX to create tools that enhance preflight planning and reduce safety risks for advanced air mobility aircraft. The tools provide real-time risk assessments in one platform, reportedly helping drone and air taxi operators make safer decisions before takeoff and protecting both passengers and people on the ground.

