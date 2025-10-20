The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps conducted a demonstration of advanced amphibious warfare and all-domain operations during the Marine Corps 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton’s Red Beach on Oct. 18.

What Did the Navy-Marine Corps Demonstration Showcase?

The Marine Corps said the exercise featured coordinated large-scale operations between I Marine Expeditionary Force, or I MEF, and the U.S. Third Fleet, highlighting integrated command and control, distributed maritime operations and multi-domain capabilities.

The demonstration involved amphibious landings, live-fire artillery, aviation operations and naval surface maneuvers. It utilized over 35 aircraft, including F/A-18 and F-35 jets, Hercules, Ospreys and Super Stallions in a coordinated assault using High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction Systems, amphibious combat vehicles, and landing craft air cushion and light armored vehicles.

These efforts underscored the service’s ability to project combat power using advanced sensors, unmanned systems and networked command structures. Such technologies are intended to enhance survivability, operational speed and battlefield lethality.